Foreign policy Russia’s foreign minister spoke about preparing for war, researchers say Russia is now squatting on the European Union: “The reason for their strategy is always in others”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov threatened to sever relations with the European Union. It was a domestic political message that Russia is not supposed to be dissatisfied, but also a click to the EU trying to establish its own relations.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrovin The talk about cutting gaps in the European Union is specifically about the European Union, researchers at the Foreign Policy Institute tell Helsingin Sanomat. The speech is a message to both Russian and foreign audiences, albeit for different reasons.

Lavrov gave an interview to a Russian talk show host who posted it on Friday on his Youtube channel. An extract from the interview was also published by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its website. The extract read as follows:

“We don’t want to isolate ourselves from world life, but we need to prepare for this. If you want peace, prepare for war.”

Message is exceptionally harsh rhetoric even from Russia. But it is precisely about relations with the European Union.

“Lavrov did not talk about European countries, but about the EU as an institution. This is a pretty important difference. Bilateral relations with European countries would certainly continue, ”says a researcher specializing in Russia’s political strategy Jyri Lavikainen.

According to him, Lavrov has spoken in the same tone about Russia-EU relations last year. Now the tone was a degree louder.

Hard rhetoric is a clear continuum of the EU’s external relations representative Josep Borrellin to a visit where, according to researchers, Borrell was humiliated. The visit was ill-timed, says a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Blue Flower Island. The island specializes in EU-Russia relations, and there is now a clear order for confrontation in these relations for Russia’s domestic political reasons.

“Since 2014, the EU and many member states have had little contact with Russia in protest of Russia’s actions in Ukraine,” says Saari.

“Gradually, several member states have begun to continue their bilateral relations. Now the EU has woken up to the fact that it also needs channels of dialogue with Russia. “

Finland was an exception at first, as it never severed its own relations with Russia. Now others have stepped along. Even the President of Estonia has met the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Chairs have changed places, says Saari.

“If in the past the EU did not want to maintain relations, now Russia is not willing to have formal relations with the EU. Russia is taking advantage of propaganda from a situation where the EU is trying to come to terms with it, ”says Saari.

According to Jyri Lavikainen, Lavrov’s performance shows an attempt to appear proactive and proactive.

“This is a follow-up to the visit of EU External Relations Representative Borrell. Russia is trying to steer decision-making and wants to take the initiative. ”

The purpose of speaking proactively is to act in advance and thereby seek to prevent unpleasant decisions. The fact that I saw this in action speaks to the concern that unpleasant decisions will be seen in the future. It is about sanctions. They make you nervous, says Lavikainen.

“He wants to fight threats in advance. The cornerstone of the Russian economy is energy trade, and there are concerns about its sanctioning. ”

Russia took advantage of the EU’s Josep Borrell. He was criticized by the United States and his prestige was called into question by failing to report on the simultaneous expulsions of EU diplomats.

Sinikukka Saari points out that in a way the tactics worked and in the EU the tactical eye failed.

“Many MEPs began to demand Borrell’s resignation. While there must have been concerns about laxity in Russia’s approach, the EU’s ranks disintegrated and MEPs played into Russia’s bag. “

Sometimes Public appearances by the Russian leadership are overinterpreted abroad, and messages to foreign and domestic audiences may differ. Now it’s not just about internal communication. Lavrov spoke to both, Russian and foreign audiences.

According to Sinikukka Saari, the forum chosen for Lavrov’s speech tells the Russians about communication. Lavrov spoke to a journalist supporting the Russian regime Vladimir Solovyov In Solovyov Live, which he likes On its Youtube channel.

“Solovyov is a very popular talk show host. Lavrov communicates to the internal public the same thing as the expulsions of EU diplomats: that this is not about Russia’s internal dissatisfaction, but about things orchestrated abroad, ”says Saari.

However, the island points out that at the same time a message is being sent to the EU, as a continuation of Borrell’s visit.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov softened the uproar of Lavrov’s speech on Friday day. Peskov said Lavrov was “misunderstood,” the Russian news agency said Tass. According to Peskov, the opposite is true, and the reason is the media that makes headlines.

Peskov’s speeches do not contradict Lavrov’s message, Jyri Lavikainen reminds. They both suggest that Russia does not want to sever EU relations, but are responsible for EU action.

“This is to show that the EU is to blame, and Russia is just responding. Often their strategy in such situations is to present others as irresponsible actors. ”

Russia used a similar strategy when it blamed Sweden, Germany and Poland earlier in the week for expelling one Russian diplomat each. Sweden, Germany and Poland acted unfriendly and unjustifiably, even though their actions were in response to the diplomatic deportations initiated by Russia’s own foreign affairs representative, Josep Borrell, among themselves.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto (Greens) will travel to St. Petersburg on Monday to meet Lavrov.

“Russia often communicates in different ways to the EU and individual countries. It is difficult to anticipate Haavisto’s visit, ”says Jyri Lavikainen.

Sinikukka Saari also does not want to speculate on the kind of reception Haavisto will receive, but points out that the Russian style may be characterized by a change of mood. Different countries are treated differently, and the Kremlin is quite favorable to Finland.