Foreign Policy | Research: Finns want more cooperation with the Nordic and Baltic countries in foreign policy

The desire to cooperate with the Baltic countries has increased significantly in recent years. We would like to reduce the emphasis on relations with Russia.

From Finns 64 percent think that cooperation with the Nordic countries should be emphasized more in Finland’s foreign policy than is currently the case, according to a recent value and attitude survey by the Finnish Business Association’s Eva.

Eva’s research manager Ilkka Haaviston according to it, it seems that the Finns would like the Nordic countries to act as a more united front in foreign policy than at present.

“Traditionally, the Nordic countries have cooperated on many issues, but have rarely appeared as a unified bloc outwardly, because the countries’ foreign and security policy solutions have not been in line,” says Haavisto in Eva’s press release.

For the survey slightly more than half of the respondents were of the opinion that cooperation with the Baltic countries should be emphasized more in Finland’s foreign policy than at present.

According to Eva’s statistics, the desire to cooperate with the Baltic countries has increased significantly since the 2016 measurement.

According to Eva’s press release, the willingness to cooperate with the Baltic countries is related to the NATO alliance and the fact that the foreign policy of the Baltic countries is valued even more in Finland.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine showed the Baltic countries’ assessment of Russia correctly,” says Haavisto.

A year Compared to the 2016 survey, significantly more people in this year’s survey were of the opinion that relations with Russia should be given less weight in Finland’s foreign policy than at present. This is what 43 percent of respondents wished, while in 2016 only 5 percent of respondents wished the same.

The results of Eva’s survey are based on the answers of more than 2,000 people. The margin of error of the results at the level of the entire population is two to three percentage points in both directions.

The data was collected in January-February of this year in the Internet panel of Taloustikkumas.

Eva’s value and attitude surveys have been conducted since 1984.