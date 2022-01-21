Foreign policy Putin and Niinistö had a “long and thorough” telephone conversation, Niinistö expressed serious concern

President Niinistö expressed serious concern about the situation and emphasized the need to maintain peace in Europe.

President Sauli Niinistö and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin have had a “long and in-depth” telephone conversation today, Friday, the president’s office informs. The call was initiated by Finland.

According to the press release, the presidents discussed geopolitics, including European security and the situation in Ukraine.

Recently, tensions on both the Ukrainian border and the Baltic Sea have increased. Russia has deployed a large number of military forces on the Ukrainian border.

“President Niinistö expressed serious concern about the situation and emphasized the need to maintain peace in Europe,” the press release said.

Release According to Niinistö, the discussion also pointed out that “Finland exercises full sovereignty in its security policy”.

Russia has called for a halt to NATO enlargement. Finland has insisted that it decide for itself whether to become a member of NATO.

Earlier this week, Niinistö discussed with the President of the United States Joe Biden with the phone. The debate was initiated by the United States. The Office of the President described it for a long time.

The topics were the same as in the conversation with Putin.

NATO and Russia on Friday will also be on wallpaper in Geneva, Switzerland, where the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov meets with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Russia, for its part, presented the United States with an eight-point list of demands in December, urging Washington to commit to reducing arms in several US allies, halting NATO’s possible NATO membership and, above all, ensuring that Ukraine never joins NATO.

Russia has demanded a written response from the United States. Lavrov clarified earlier this week that he wants written answers to every claim.

Blinken, on the other hand, stated during his recent visit to Ukraine that he does not intend to give Lavrov any paper in Geneva.

After the meeting, Lavrov is scheduled to speak at a press conference at 2 pm Finnish time. Blinken, meanwhile, will hold a press conference beginning at 2:30 p.m. HS will broadcast both briefings live.

