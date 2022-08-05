Foreign Policy | Putin and Erdoğan to meet in Sochi today: likely to discuss Turkey’s possible attack on northern Syria, researcher guesses

The presidents of Russia and Turkey will meet in Russia on Friday. Turkey is seeking a green light from the meeting for its operation in northern Syria, experts have estimated.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet on Friday in Sochi, Russia.

According to the news agency AFP, Putin said on Friday that he hopes that the trade and economic relations between the two countries will strengthen with the meeting. Putin also thanked Erdoğan for Turkey’s contribution in organizing grain shipments from Ukraine.

Last month, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on the organization of grain transport through the Black Sea, and Turkey is to ensure that the transport runs as agreed and is not disturbed.

“I believe that this [tapaaminen] to start a new phase in relations between Turkey and Russia,” Erdoğan replied.

Senior investigator Toni Alaranta The foreign policy institute estimated for STT that Turkey and Russia will probably discuss at least Turkey’s possible new military operation in northern Syria.

“That is probably one of Turkey’s most important goals,” he says.

Many other experts have also assessed that Turkey will again seek the green light from Russia for its operation in northern Syria at the meeting. According to Turkey, the mission is to expand the “safe zone” in northern Syria and “cleanse the terrorists from the area”.

The Kurdish YPG organization operates in the region, which Turkey perceives as a threat to itself due to its relations with the Kurdish guerrilla organization PKK. The PKK has been at war against the Turkish state for decades.

The YPG fought alongside the United States against, among other things, the extremist organization ISIS, which has been troubling Turkey for a long time.

Turkey has already launched military operations in northern Syria before, of which the 2019 operation in particular aroused criticism in Western countries. Even now, criticism can arise, but it is unlikely to be very harsh.

“The general assumption is that if the operation targets Tal Rifat and Manjib, where there are no US troops, then the US will look down on the matter. Russia will probably condemn publicly, but still allow the operation to take place,” says Alaranta.

Also an expert on the Middle East interviewed by al-Monitor, an online magazine specializing in the Middle East Eyüp Ersoy From King’s College in London, it is estimated that Erdoğan’s goal is to get Putin’s approval for the operation. At the same time, Turkey seeks help from Russia so that Iran, an ally of the Syrian government, does not oppose the Turkish operation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday afternoon that no more instability should be created in Syria.

“Turkey has justified security concerns, which of course we take into account. But it is important that no action that would destabilize the situation in Syria or jeopardize its territorial and political integrity is allowed,” he said, according to news agency AFP.

Alaranta energy issues are also on the back burner in discussions. Turkey’s first nuclear power plant is scheduled to be completed next year, when the Republic of Turkey celebrates its 100th anniversary. The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is expected to cover at least 10 percent of the country’s electricity needs, reports the news agency Bloomberg.

“There has been talk that Russia would possibly finance it more due to Turkey’s economic difficulties,” says Alaranta.

Last week, Bloomberg told also that the Russian energy company Rosatom would have transferred five billion dollars to the construction work of the nuclear power plant. According to the news agency, more money should be sent in the coming weeks.

Last In recent years, the Russian media has also written that Turkey could be joining the BRICS. However, it is not known whether this issue will be brought up on Friday.

“Also among the Brics countries, there has been talk of new members joining,” says Alaranta.

In addition to Russia, the Brics group includes India, South Africa, China and Brazil. It is a group of emerging economic powers that wants to challenge the leading position of Western countries – especially the United States – in the global economy.

In addition to Turkey, it is estimated that Egypt, among others, is possibly joining the group.

In addition the presidents’ talks deal with grain shipments from Black Sea ports in Ukraine.

On Friday, Turkey reported that three grain ships have left Odessa, Ukraine. One of the ships sails under the flag of Panama, one under the flag of Turkey and one under the flag of Malta.

Ukraine’s seaborne grain shipments were disrupted after Russia launched a large-scale invasion of the country in February. The first grain ship was able to leave the port of Odessa for Lebanon on Monday.

Ukraine and Russia are the world’s two largest grain exporters. The war between the countries made food prices for poor countries unreasonably expensive, and the UN, among other things, feared that this would cause famine in the poorest countries.

Alaranta it is also noteworthy that Erdoğan is the first NATO leader to travel to Russia since Russia launched a full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine in February.

He generally describes the relations between Turkey and Russia as a long-term relationship with better and worse moments. The last time the two countries were in crisis was when Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet on its border with Syria in 2015. Since then, Turkey’s relations with Russia have become closer again, while relations with the West have been more difficult.

“Cooperation is possible as long as Russia does not take too aggressive steps in Turkey’s direction. That’s how it’s been since the end of the Cold War,” describes Alaranta.

Correction August 5, 2022 at 3:08 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that Erdoğan would be the first NATO leader to travel to Russia. He is the first NATO leader to travel to Russia since Russia launched a full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine.