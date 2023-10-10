Foreign Policy | Professor: There was no discussion in Finland in the 21st century about what it means to leave NATO

On Tuesday, experts discussed the blind spots in the history of Finnish foreign policy at a joint discussion event between Helsingin Sanomat and the University of Helsinki.

in Finland In the early 2000s, there was not enough discussion about what it means to be excluded from NATO membership, says the professor Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen.

Tynkkynen, who is particularly familiar with Russian environmental and energy policy, participated today in a joint discussion between Helsingin Sanomat and the University of Helsinki at Tiedekulma, where the taboos and blind spots of Finland’s foreign policy were discussed.

“In the early 2000s, we started to see where Russia was going Vladimir Putin management is fine. The Baltic countries joined NATO. At this point, I would have liked a genuine discussion about what it means for Finland to be excluded. But it was not used,” Tynkkynen said.

“There were politicians in all parties who wanted more discussion. But the discourse was a very narrow and hegemonic discourse: this is the line, and it should not be challenged.”

Discussants saw that the Finnish foreign and security policy debate has often been limited by some kind of demand for unanimity and elite leadership.

“Finland’s story often seems like a story about the futility of dissent. In the narrative, a wise government always makes wise decisions. Some group of idiots may think differently and get upset, but they are always wrong,” summed up the professor of communication Anu Kantola.

“So it’s better to keep quiet and agree.”

Associate Professor of Political History Johanna Rainio-Niemi on the other hand, estimates that accounting for the so-called Finnishization was left unfinished in the 1990s.

“It stopped at EU-Finland’s memory political castle peace. That conversation [suomettumisesta] never took place, and then it turned into more of a discussion about post-Finnishization,” said Rainio-Niemi.

According to Anu Kantola, in the 1990s, the recession, unemployment and the big debate about EU membership could leave other security policy debate behind.

“Perhaps the idea was to first go west through economic integration and then see what happens on the military side.”

On Tuesday Germany, for example, was also criticized in the discussion, whose policy towards Russia, according to Finland’s Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen, was often supported.

“German ostpolitik too the idea was that through trade we would rule the Soviet Union peacefully. This continued after the Cold War with Russia. But if we look at how things were actually done, the response to Russian violence was only by increasing economic cooperation. First came the war in Chechnya, then came Georgia and Ukraine,” Tynkkynen said.

“This has been our black hole. We have imagined that Russia thinks with the same rationality as the West, but it doesn’t. And it’s not nonsense. Their primary goal is just to be a great power – not to get money from Europe.”

According to Tynkkynen, Western Europe has not wanted to acknowledge that many countries have actually been enablers of Russia’s violence.

“We are partly to blame. Until 2014, the Germans and French sold the missile construction lines to the country.”

Anu Kantola reminded that the power of economic relations has also been trusted in the case of China, for example, and this has not worked.

Tuesday the discussion was organized at the same time as the authorities told about the background of the damage caused to the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia. The most recent information was therefore not yet available during the discussion session.

The discussion was moderated by a reporter from Helsingin Sanomat Emil Elo.

The next parts of the foreign and security policy discussion series will be seen at the University of Helsinki’s Science Corner on November 14 and December 12 at 5 p.m. The topics are Finland’s position in great power politics and Finland’s foreign policy future.