Foreign Policy | Prime Ministers Orpo and Kristersson discuss the situation on Finland’s eastern border

26.11. 23:42

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) and the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson will discuss the situation on Finland’s eastern border on Monday. In the bilateral meeting between the prime ministers, the relations between Finland and Sweden, the security situation and current EU affairs will also be on display, the Government says in its press release.

After the bilateral meeting, the prime ministers will have a wider meeting, in which the foreign and defense ministers of both countries will also participate. The topic of the meeting of prime ministers and ministers is the close cooperation between Finland and Sweden in the NATO membership process.

“The relations between Finland and Sweden are closer than ever, and this is also reflected in the interaction between our governments. Swedish ministers have been visiting Helsinki diligently in recent months. We cooperate closely in security issues as well as in EU politics, and in discussions with Prime Minister Kristersson we intend to strengthen our common message”, Orpo states in the announcement.