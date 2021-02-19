Foreign policy Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas met – HS shows press conference live 12.30

The Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, who took office in January, is on her first visit to Finland. Kallas also met with President Sauli Niinistö.

Estonia the recently incumbent Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and the Prime Minister Sanna Marin(sd) have met in Helsinki on Friday.

This is Kallas’ first visit to Finland as Prime Minister. Marin and Kallas commented on the meeting at a press conference at 12.30. HS shows the opportunity live.

Prime Ministers Bilateral relations between Finland and Estonia, the management of the corona pandemic, international issues and current EU issues were to be discussed.

According to preliminary information, there was an extraordinary European Council meeting next week on the corona pandemic and security and defense cooperation.

Prime Minister Kallas’ program in Helsinki also included a meeting with the President Sauli Niinistö with.

Center-right Chairman of the Reform Party, 43-year-old Kallas became Estonian Prime Minister in January after the overthrow of the Estonian government.

Former Prime Minister Jüri Rataksen the difference was due to suspicions of corruption against this party, the center party.

Kallas ended up forming a new government together with the Ratas Center Party.

