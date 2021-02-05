Foreign policy President Sauli Niinistö: For years now, Finland has raised the human rights situation of the Chinese Uighurs directly with China

“So specifically directly with China,” Niinistö emphasizes in a message he sent to HS.

Republic presidential Sauli Niinistö According to him, Finland has consistently raised the very worrying human rights situation of the Uighurs with China directly for years.

“So specifically directly with China. During my state visit to Beijing, I had a long, hour-long debate on this subject by the President Xi Jinpingin in January 2019, ”Niinistö says in a message sent to Helsingin Sanomat.

“At the ministerial and official level, direct dialogue with Chinese counterparts has taken place before and since. In addition to bilateral contacts, Finland has equally consistently raised the issue of Uighurs within the framework of both the EU and the UN, ”says Niinistö.

“I will continue to make criticism of the actions of another state quite directly to my colleague. This was also the case in our telephone conversations with the President Vladimir Putin with 21.8. and 28.12.2020 and 21.1.2021 Alexei Navalnyin case. “

Uighurs the position came to the fore again on wednesday, when the British broadcaster BBC reported that Uyghur concentration camps set up by China were systematically raping and torturing women.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) put On Twitter on Wednesday a link to HS news published less than an hour earlier. At the same time he wrote:

“The international community cannot turn a blind eye to China’s policy of trampling on human rights and oppressing minorities. Trade or the economy are no reason to turn a blind eye to these atrocities. Human rights must be at the heart of bilateral and multilateral discussions. “

Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday interviewed three Chinese scholars considers Marini’s departure to be exceptional, as Finland has generally refrained from commenting harshly on the human rights situation in China for trade policy reasons.

Constitution According to him, “Finland’s foreign policy is led by the President of the Republic in co-operation with the Government”.

The Prime Minister’s Office reports that Marin’s tweet was based on and in line with the Council of Europe’s position on China in October. It was also based on, among other things, the Government’s position that a position on China’s human rights issue must also be taken at the highest political level of the state.