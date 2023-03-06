Foreign Policy | President Niinistö’s visit to the United States begins on Monday

Among other things, there will be discussions about Finland’s NATO membership, transatlantic partnership and European security.

President Sauli Niinistö will begin his visit to the United States on Monday. The trip lasts until Friday, and the theme is foreign and security policy as well as economic and technological cooperation. The party includes a business delegation.

The first destination is on the west coast in the state of Washington in Seattle, where Niinistö will meet the governor Jay Inslee. In addition, the president speaks at the state senate session about transatlantic security, technology and economic cooperation, participates in a security policy discussion event at the National Nordic Museum focused on Nordic heritage, culture and art, and visits companies.

On Tuesday, it’s California, where Niinistö will participate in a discussion on security policy, great power competition and new technologies organized by Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute in Palo Alto. Niinistö meets the vice governor of the state Eleni Kounalakiswith whom he also participates in Bifrost, an innovation event presenting Nordic growth companies.

On Thursday, Niinistö will visit the other side of the country in the capital Washington, where there will be, for example, meetings of senators and discussions about Finland’s NATO membership, transatlantic partnership and European security. The program also includes an event organized by the Embassy of Finland, the theme of which is the defense industry and breakthrough technologies.

On Friday, the president will visit the Norfolk military base and meet with the governor of the state of Virginia By Glenn Youngkin.