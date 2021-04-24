Foreign policy President Niinistö to MTV: I expected harder language from Putin’s speech

According to Niinistö, the idea of ​​a summit between the presidents of the United States and Russia is still alive.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö commented On MTV in an interview with the President of Russia on Saturday Vladimir Putin earlier speech in which Putin spoke of the red line and crossing it.

Niinistö expected the speech on the foreign policy part to be longer and to contain harsher language.

“A Kremlin spokesman seemed to say, at least according to press reports, that Russia does not tolerate getting entangled in its own affairs or influencing Russia’s internal affairs in a certain way. That red line was shown that its author, Putin himself, reserves the right to interpret it as well. In this speech, he did not in any way say where that line is, “in what matters, or how he will interpret it.

Niinistö estimates that the concentration of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border was a show of strength. He said some have seen it as a counter-appeal to the Ukrainian president’s request for help from the West.

Niinistö described the relations between the United States and Russia as bad, but still clear. According to Niinistö, the idea of ​​a summit between the presidents of the United States and Russia is still alive. At the wallpaper, the meeting places are Vienna, Geneva and Helsinki.