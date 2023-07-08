Foreign Policy | President Niinistö: The closure of the consulate in St. Petersburg was a new headache from Russia

Countermeasures are being prepared, the effects on the position of the Russian consulate in Åland remain to be seen, says Niinistö.

President Sauli Niinistön According to Russia, the scale of the decision to deport nine staff members of the Finnish Embassy in Moscow was in line with prior expectations. Finland previously announced that it would also expel nine employees from the Russian embassy in Helsinki.

According to Niinistö, the announcement of the closure of the Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg was a completely new opening. It is no longer a countermeasure against Finland, but Russia has now opened up a completely different dimension, Niinistö tells STT.

“We have known that many other countries have had somewhat similar experiences in St. Petersburg. In that sense, this is not a unique surprise. But of course it came in this context,” Niinistö commented in a phone interview.

The President does not yet take a position on Finland’s possible countermeasures, which are being prepared. Niinistö mentioned earlier in his tweet The Russian Consulate General’s “counterpart” of the Finnish Consulate in St. Petersburg in Turku. Regarding the Russian consulate in Åland, Niinistö refers to the ongoing legal investigation of the consulate’s status at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“You have to remember that the Åland consulate is quite small and apparently relies quite a lot on the Turku consulate in its operations,” adds Niinistö.

Could the result of the above-mentioned legal investigation be some kind of separation of the demilitarized status of Åland established by international agreement and the fate of the Russian consulate in Mariehamn?

“This also needs to be clarified,” Niinistö acknowledges.

Homeland Niinistö does not want to comment on the recent twists and turns of politics and government patterns during the interview. He repeats his previous policy, according to which the current government should clearly communicate its goals to the outside world as well.

“It is good for the government to make it clear what the government is aiming for, as always – but in this situation perhaps even more so,” Niinistö states.

On Thursday, attention was drawn to the president tweeting, in which he stated his intention of a “snarky” reply message on Twitter, having missed an outdoor run with the dog.

“That tweet was an instruction to myself. Many have probably experienced the same thing, and it’s good if they have,” Niinistö laughs.

More generally, Niinistö says that he has been trying to warn for a long time that the use of harsh language easily breeds hatred and hatred, in turn, easily leads to “even stronger feelings and actions”. According to the entry of social media into the picture, the problem has not been alleviated at least.

“Yes, there have probably always been bitter feelings. Now that social media provides a platform for bitter feelings to grow easily when there is counter-bitterness, so we end up raising the stakes both ways,” Niinistö estimates.