Monday, November 20, 2023
Foreign Policy | President Niinistö is visiting Poland together with his spouse Haukio

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2023
in World Europe
President Sauli Niinistö will hold official talks with President Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

On Monday, President Sauli Niinistö will hold official talks with President Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

President Sauli Niinistö started his two-day official visit to Poland on Monday. Also Niinistö’s spouse, doctor Jenni Haukio participates in the visit.

The visit was hosted by the President of Poland Andrzej Duda together with their spouses Agata Kornhauser-Dudan with.

According to the Office of the President of the Republic, Niinistö will hold official talks with President Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on Monday. The bilateral relations between Poland and Finland and regional security issues will be discussed in the discussions.

Niinistö’s program also includes other meetings and the laying of a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier. The day ends with a dinner hosted by the Polish presidential couple.

Tuesday Niinistö participates with students in a discussion event organized at the University of Warsaw, which concerns the security of Europe and its neighboring regions.

In addition to the joint program of the presidential couple, Haukio will get to know, among other things, the art and cultural history of Poland together with Kornhauser-Duda during the visit.

President Niinistö last visited Poland in January 2020. At that time, he participated in the commemoration organized in honor of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Polish President Duda last visited Finland in 2017.

