Foreign Policy | Pekka Haavisto Ylellä: Parliament should also have been informed of Tavio’s decision

Foreign policy|Haavisto interprets that Finland has made a policy change in foreign policy, in which case, in addition to the president, the decision should also have been communicated to the parliament’s foreign affairs committee.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, current Member of Parliament Pekka Haavisto (Vihr) says that Finland made a policy change when the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) decided to keep Finland outside the equality coalition for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The coalition in question is also supposed to promote the issue of gender and sexual minorities.

Haavisto commented on the matter In Yle’s A-studio on Wednesday night.

According to Haavisto, the president of the republic and also the parliament should have been informed about Tavio’s policy change.

“There is such an organized form that the ministers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs meet with the president, and then all such matters are usually put on the list, which are thought to be of interest to the president or in which some line changes are made. This is probably a matter where a line change has been made. Then the president should have been informed and the parliament’s foreign affairs committee as well,” Haavisto said.

I don’t hurt according to the recent foreign and security policy report, minority and equality issues are a central part. According to the report, Finland would therefore continue on this line.

“That’s when such a single decision pops up. If such things start to happen, they will affect Finland’s image and reputation in the world.”

According to Haavisto, Finland should participate in the equality coalition for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“In Parliament, it is expected that Minister Tavio will reverse his decision or take the big line that Finland should have. If this doesn’t happen, then there will be distortion.”

I don’t hurt according to the foreign policy, there have been other decisions in which the information does not seem to have passed within the government and from there to the parliament.

In the public eye, another example has been Finland’s vote at the UN a week ago in favor of declaring Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories illegal. The voting decision in question has received criticism from the Christian Democrats and basic Finns within the government.

Haavisto ranked third, for example, the American senator who visited Finland in August Lindsay Graham’s a proposal according to which a NATO competence center focusing on artificial intelligence and quantum computing should be established in Finland. Defense secretary Antti Häkkänen (kok) was not enthusiastic about it.

“He (Graham) got slightly different answers from Finland,” Haavisto said.

According to Haavisto, the parliament has been outside of all the situations presented and the foreign affairs committee has not been informed about them either.

“If I remember from my own ministerial tenure, they were thoroughly beaten and there was a discussion between the president and the government in tp-utt. That’s where the unified position was formed and it was told to the parliament. This is the mechanism,” Haavisto said.

TP-utva means a joint meeting of the government’s foreign and security policy ministerial committee and the president of the republic.

“There has been a lot of talk about the color of the coalition. Despite that, information doesn’t always seem to pass,” Haavisto said.