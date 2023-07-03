Foreign Policy | Orpo does not find it problematic that he does not have an official role in Biden’s visit

Monday, July 3, 2023
July 3, 2023
in World Europe
Policy|Foreign policy

Professor Tapio Raunio considered it “absurd” that Prime Minister Orpo has no official role in US President Joe Biden’s visit to Finland. Orpo himself disagrees.

To Tampere professor of political science at the university Tapio Raunio according to it is a “completely absurd situation” that the prime minister Petteri Orpolla (kok) does not have the official role of the President of the United States Joe Biden On a visit to Finland.

“Ignoring the prime minister in key foreign policy meetings and meetings directly weakens the functioning of the government and, through it, the parliament”, Raunio evaluates for HS on Monday.

Orpo himself disagrees.

He believes he can do his job, even if he doesn’t participate in the presidential debate, because he gets all the information he needs about it. In addition, the statement of the meeting is discussed together in advance.

“This is an established practice in Finland. I believe that it is possible for me to meet Biden,” Orpo said on Monday.

Biden will visit Finland next week, Thursday, July 13. In addition to Niinistö and Biden, the prime ministers of other Nordic countries will participate in the summit held in connection with the visit. Orpo will not participate in the working lunch with Biden either.

Niinistö argued on Sunday Leaving the orphan out of the official program as an attempt to “pay attention to the guests”.

“Here, we try to take into account the guests, who may feel a little strange if one country speaks with two voices,” he said.

There is still no exact information about Orpo’s possible participation in the course of Biden’s visit. When President Niinistö was asked about it on Sunday, he replied that some kind of meeting can be tried to be arranged.

