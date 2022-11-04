Foreign Policy | Niinistö is going on a working visit to Lithuania

The presidents discuss, among other things, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

President Sauli Niinistö is making a working visit to Lithuania today. Niinistö meets the president Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius.

The presidents will discuss, among other things, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, European security, Finland’s NATO membership, and bilateral relations between Finland and Lithuania.

During his visit, Niinistö will also meet the Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament by Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen.

This fall, Niinistö has planned several visits to the Nordic and Baltic countries. He has been to Iceland, Norway and Denmark and at the beginning of October in Estonia.