Foreign Policy | Niinistö describes Putin’s “devilish humor” to a Danish newspaper – says he joked about sending Edward Snowden to Finland

Danish media Politiken has published an extensive interview with President Sauli Niinistö to start the new year.

In the interview, Niinistö goes through Finland’s NATO process, his perceptions of Russia and About Vladimir Putin and the one leading Turkey About Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

An interview is especially justified by the fact that Politiken considers Sauli Niinistö to be the most influential of the security policy voices in the Nordic region.

According to the newspaper, evidence of this is Niinistö’s extensive network of relationships and his long-standing contact with Putin.

According to Politiken, among Western leaders, Niinistö has the longest history with Putin after Germany Angela Merkel left the Chancellor’s position.

Politiken’s according to Niinistö, only the president can compare to Niinistö’s current popularity among Finns Urho Kekkonen to the glory years. Finnishness is also brought up when a Danish journalist asks Niinistö if there was anything in his long relationship with Putin that he might later regret.

In the answer, Niinistö refers to Finnish traditions and says that in Finland it has been seen as important to keep in touch with the “big neighbor”.

Major part of the interview is spent on Niinistö’s Putin analyses, which the Danish journalist wants to hear. Among other things, Niinistö estimates that Putin is the type of person who never forgets friendship and trusted people, but also doesn’t take insults and if things go wrong.

Niinistö continues to tell the Danes how to prepare very carefully for meetings with Putin. The article uses a heavyweight boxing match as an analogy. Niinistö also gave such advice For Donald Trump and to this staff before the Helsinki summit in 2018.

“I just wanted to tell Trump how I myself prepare for the meeting with Putin. I didn’t want to warn, but just to show what kind of conversation he should prepare for,” Niinistö says in the interview.

In the interview, the analogy used by Niinistö is brought up several times: “a Cossack takes everything that comes loose”.

Niinistö vents his frustration towards the EU in an interview before Russia’s February attack.

Niinistö tells Politiken that he was in contact with Brussels when Russia announced its desire to prevent the expansion of NATO, and limit the freedom of choice of two EU countries (Finland and Sweden) and thus also undermine the independence of the EU.

Not a word was heard about the EU, Niinistö tells Politiken.

Finland Niinistö considers the delay in the processing of the NATO membership application in Turkey to be a matter of Turkey’s internal politics.

Niinistö says that he understood that the process would take a long time right after the NATO meeting in Madrid, when Erdoğan was criticized in his home country for being too soft.

“I suppose he [Erdoğan] makes a decision that will benefit him in the Turkish elections. Or at least cause him as little trouble as possible,” Niinistö estimates.

In the title of the interview, Niinistö is considered a Putin whisperer. Based on the interview, Niinistö himself doesn’t seem to care much about the nickname, because he thinks it’s more about typical diplomacy.

Niinistön according to Putin often uses humor as a tool in his own diplomacy, the devilish kind.

“I haven’t talked much about this,” Niinistö says in the newspaper.

“In those moments you have to be especially alert.”

Niinistö also gives an example of Putin’s joking. According to Niinistö, Putin tends to change the subject in the middle of everything, when he might state that “I have a big problem”. In Niinistö’s example, Putin’s “problem” is Edward Snowdenan American whistleblower who had fled to Russia at the time in 2013.

“He has been sent to me, but I don’t know what to do with him,” Putin told Niinistö.

According to Niinistö, when Niinistö had been silent, Putin had continued and made an offer.

“What if I send him to Finland?”

“Ah, I can’t do that. You have so many CIA agents.”