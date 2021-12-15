Foreign policy Niinistö continued the tour of Ukraine, discussed with the Commission von der Leyen

Earlier this week, Niinistö has also discussed the situation with US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Sauli Niinistö has today discussed the situation in Ukraine and European security with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyenin with.

The Office of the President of the Republic reported this on Twitter. Tweet describes the situation in Ukraine as worrying.

Niinistö has also discussed the situation earlier this week with the President of the United States Joe Biden and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with.