Foreign policy Lithuania challenges China in a way that neither the bigger nor the big ones dare – Now China has started a trade war that threatens to put a small opponent on its knees

China has effectively waged a trade war against Lithuania. How did this happen?

Lithuania embassy staff left China before Christmas. This time it was not a Christmas holiday but an exceptional situation. The Lithuanian state could no longer guarantee the freedom of movement of its workers, as China was interfering with their diplomatic immunity.

The turning point was the latest in a bubbly situation in which the bold policies of little Lithuania seem to have angered giant China. Land relations have fallen like a cow’s tail.

Imports and exports are stalling, and bank accounts of Lithuanian companies in China have been closed. China in particular has been annoyed by Lithuania’s attitude towards Taiwan.

In May Lithuania withdrew from China’s 17 + 1 group. 17 + 1 is a China-led cooperation group that promotes its own interests, mainly in the former Soviet Union.

In June, Lithuania authorized Taiwan to set up its own mission in Vilnius, the country’s capital. Lithuania then announced its intention to open its own mission in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, by the end of the year.

The disagreement between China and Lithuania did not only concern the actual mission but its name. China has opposed the appointment of a mission in Lithuania into Taiwanese.

Because Taiwan does not have official diplomatic relations with most countries in the world, its embassies are commercial and cultural offices instead of embassies, and usually use the name “Taipei Embassy” according to the island’s capital. There is also a representative office in Taipei in Helsinki.

China is watching out painfully for not recognizing Taiwan as a separate state from China. This means that China will not accept separate diplomatic relations with Taiwan and may sever relations with countries that have similar relations with Taiwan.

The policy is called the “one-China policy,” and in China’s view, Lithuania established diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

In August China called its ambassador out of Lithuania. The Lithuanian ambassador to China also returned to Vilnius in September. As a deadline for consultation, Lithuania stressed.

In late November, China ceased to grant visas for Lithuanians from its Lithuanian embassy. The official explanation was “technical reasons”.

In early December, China removed Lithuania from its customs system. This means that Lithuanian products cannot come to China. In practice, Lithuanian exports to China have been blocked. However, China denies that Lithuania has been removed from the customs system.

In mid-December, the entire staff of the Lithuanian Embassy in Beijing left. According to anonymous sources, the news agency Reuters said the staff left due to the threat of harassment.

Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabriel Landsbergis clarified the matter still on the same day. China wants to remove the status of embassy from the Lithuanian embassy and turn it into a representative of the Chargé d’Affaires.

China had unilaterally upgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania to this lower level in November. The staff left because it was not clear with the change whether, for example, identity cards entitling the staff to free movement were no longer valid.

Lithuania has experienced China’s defiance of its sovereignty. In a statement sent at the request of HS, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that this is not just a Taiwanese mission.

“China’s current pressure stems not only from the Taiwan issue but also from the fact that we have not wanted to be flexible on a number of other issues that we see as our sovereign rights,” the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry underlines that China’s economic pressure on Lithuania is unreasonable.

People passed the Taiwan flag in the capital, Taipei.

Freight containers at Qianwan Port Terminal in Shandong, China in December.

Economic pressure took on new proportions during December as China began to target non-Lithuanian companies. At least the German tire and car accessories giant Continental has been pressured to abandon its use of Lithuanian subcontractors.

“There are already several European companies under pressure,” says the director of the Lithuanian Association of Industrial Enterprises Vidmantas Janulevičius To HS. He doesn’t want to name companies, it’s up to them to decide what and how they tell about it.

The association represented by Janulevičius includes about 3,000 Lithuanian member companies. Those companies account for 83% of Lithuania’s total exports, and exports to China are now stalling. On the other hand, there are also problems with imports.

China has suspended the supply of products ordered by Lithuanians. This also includes products that have already been paid for.

“We couldn’t prepare for that,” says Janulevičius. “In doing so, China is violating WTO rules.”

Lithuanian industry will not be able to operate at full capacity without technology from China.

“Of course, similar products can be found in other parts of the world, but their certification may take months,” Janulevičius mourns.

According to him, the accounts of Lithuanian companies in Chinese banks have been closed.

“And not just in China but also in Hong Kong.”

Vidmantas Janulevičius is a businessman. In addition to chairing the Confederation of Finnish Industry, he leads the Bod Group, which manufactures, among other things, spectacle lenses, bluray discs and solar panels.

He understands that business and politics do not always support each other, but the Lithuanian business community is currently suffering from the situation between China and Lithuania. That is why the association of industrial companies led by Janulevičius has turned to the government.

Lithuanian Minister of Finance Gintarė Skaistė has already earmarked EUR 6 million in aid to Lithuanian companies affected by the Chinese operation. Support is a news site Dolphin specifically for exploring new markets. Total support package size planned approximately EUR 130 million.

Vidmantas Janulevičius does not sound very hopeful. At least not that China is about to end its trade war in the coming months.

At the turn of January-February, Chinese New Year looms. This will be followed by a holiday season during which, according to Janulevičius, it is pointless to expect almost any reaction from official China.

The situation will therefore get worse as it gets longer.

Janulevičius emphasized the role of the European Commission. He is aware that both Lithuanian and European companies have turned to the Commission. By Christmas, at least 60 member companies of the Lithuanian Industrial Association had already approached the European Commission.

Look also applies to the European Union, to which Lithuania joined in 2004. However, China is finding it difficult to cross the EU. According to the European Commission It is estimated that more than € 1 billion is traded every day between China and the EU.

Last in early December, the EU External Action Service Josep Borrellin in the name of in the opinion The EU responded to Chinese pressure on Lithuania. According to it, China’s bilateral relations with individual EU countries are reflected in the EU’s policy towards China.

However, the statement said: “The EU remains committed to the One China policy.”

The growth of China’s global influence is a fact that has been recognized for years. The United States, for example, has sought to put China in a comb, especially the previous president Donald Trumpin season. Trump’s teeth included technology giant Huawei and social media app Tiktok.

Some kind of action can be expected from a locomotive in the world economy like the United States. But how exactly did Lithuania, the little Baltic country, rise up against China?

In Lithuania is home to about 2.8 million people, 1.4 billion in China. Lithuania’s GDP in 2020 was about 33.4 billion euros, China’s about 12,900 billion euros.

The still life is like pocket-sized David resisting a Goliath inflated to the size of a King Kong.

Answers can be found in the Lithuanian folk character and history. After the Second World War, the resistance movement in Lithuania, which opposed the Soviet occupation, was the best organized and armed of all the Baltic states.

“Lithuania was the first state to declare independence from the Soviet Union in March 1990,” says Vidmantas Janulevičius.

He is not only the chairman of a large employers’ union but also a 54-year-old Lithuanian.

Janulevičius recalls the family roots of Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis: his grandfather Vytautas Landsbergis was a key political figure in Lithuania ‘s re – independence.

“The first state to recognize Lithuania’s independence in 1990 was Iceland. It is even smaller than Lithuania. I believe that solidarity between small countries is still needed. Many small things can be done together, ”says Janulevičius.

“Lithuania has made its choice. We are part of the European community. ”