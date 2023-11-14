Tuesday, November 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Foreign Policy | How will Finland fare in a world of tightening superpower politics? Live broadcast at 5 p.m

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Foreign Policy | How will Finland fare in a world of tightening superpower politics? Live broadcast at 5 p.m

Helsingin Sanomat and the University of Helsinki are organizing a series of three discussions in which NATO-Finland’s new choices will be considered.

Russian the attack on Ukraine made the polarization of world politics more and more clearly visible. Finland has chosen its side as a member of NATO and the EU. Deepening bilateral defense cooperation with the United States strengthens connections with the West. On the other side, China and Russia are looking for partners in the global south.

How do current superpower relations, military equipment and economic competition affect Finland’s position and foreign policy? Who are Finland’s most important partners? And what kind of price do you have to pay for the partnership?

These questions related to superpower politics will be discussed in a joint discussion between Helsingin Sanomat and the University of Helsinki at Tiedekulma on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The professor of economic history is having a discussion Jari Elorantaan academician Martti Koskenniemi and research director Sinikukka Saari. The presenter is a reporter from Helsingin Sanomat Susanne Salmi.

See also  World Cup football | Hazard admits: The best days of Belgium's "golden generation" have come and gone

You can follow the discussion live on HS.fi.

The discussion is the second part of a three-part series, the last part of which will take place in December. In the first conversation the taboos of Finnish foreign policy were broken.

#Foreign #Policy #Finland #fare #world #tightening #superpower #politics #Live #broadcast #p.m

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Nairo Quintana: would he run the road test for the National Games? Day, time and TV

Nairo Quintana: would he run the road test for the National Games? Day, time and TV

Recommended

No Result
View All Result