Foreign policy Haavisto intends to raise the demand for the release of Navalny during his visit to Russia

The Finnish and Russian foreign ministers will meet in St. Petersburg on Monday.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) says he is raising a demand from an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister. He meets Sergei Lavrovin In St. Petersburg on Monday.

According to Haavisto, the European Union’s position on the treatment of Navalny is very clear and this position will naturally be expressed at the meeting.

The European Union has called for the immediate release of Navalny.

“Of course we are on this position,” Haavisto says.

The unconditional Navalny prison sentence has eroded relations between Russia and the EU. Tensions under the Haavisto-Lavrov meeting have also been heightened by the fact that the Union’s Josep Borrellin a visit to Moscow failed to embarrass last week.

Borrell has received sharp criticism for being seen as left behind by Lavrov at a news conference. According to Haavisto, perhaps the biggest disappointment and shock of Borrell’s visit was the expulsion of three European diplomats while he talks to the Russian foreign minister.

“It was, of course, such a show of strength on the part of Russia. Borrell is not to blame, but of course it shows that the relationship is not good. ”

Haavisto says he paved the way for his visit by discussing with an exceptional number of European colleagues. He tries to be calm about the meeting.

“We have to assume that normal rules of the game still apply in diplomacy.”

However, developments need to be closely monitored.

“You have to take it easy and then respond if something extra provocations occur,” he says.

Another thing, then, is the benefits of discussing the Navalny prison sentence.

“We can discuss this, even if it is pointless,” said Russia’s EU ambassador Vladimir Tsizov Friday news site Euractivin in an interview.

On Friday In an interview, Lavrov threatened that Russia would cut off from the European Union if additional sanctions were imposed on the country, which would jeopardize the country’s economy. At this point, Haavisto does not want to interpret the meaning of Lavrov’s statement or to whom it is addressed, because the visit is so close.

“Now that I have the opportunity to hear from Lavrov himself how he and Russia see the situation, I don’t put so much emphasis on such megaphone diplomacy,” he acknowledges.

In just over a week’s time, European foreign ministers will hold a debate on how to react to Russia’s actions. Mr Borrell has said he intends to propose that the Union impose new sanctions on Russia. Haavisto does not take a position on the matter.

“I will leave this debate on the EU table, and I will not talk to Foreign Minister Lavrov about the new sanctions at all.”

According to Haavisto, his visit to Russia has been prepared for a long time. Last March, Lavrov visited Haavisto as a guest in Finland, after which one telephone conference was held.