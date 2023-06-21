Foreign Policy | Fresh foreign minister Valtonen paid a quick visit to Sweden and sent a message to Russia

“Finland requires Russia and its representatives to bear their responsibility for international crimes,” Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said in Stockholm.

Finland the new foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) made his first visit abroad on Wednesday, when he met his Swedish counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Stockholm Tobias Billström.

The ministers discussed, among other things, NATO, Russia’s war of aggression and relations between Finland and Sweden.

After the meeting, Valtonen held a short press conference at the premises of the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he explained the foreign policy lines of Finland’s new government.

“According to the new government program, Finland’s most important foreign and security policy goal is to secure Finland’s independence and territorial integrity. It is necessary to prevent Finland from falling into a military conflict and ensure the safety and well-being of Finns,” summed up Valtonen.

Valtonen according to Finland’s most important tasks in NATO now is to also get Sweden a member of NATO.

“Finland’s priority is that Sweden becomes a NATO member at the Vilnius summit in July,” Valtonen said.

Foreign Minister Billström also said that he still believes that Sweden’s membership will be realized by the time of the summit. Billström said that he is now constantly meeting the foreign ministers of NATO countries and having phone conversations with them.

“Our hope is based on the very strong support we have received from other member countries,” he said and also mentioned the importance of the support of the United States.

Valtonen according to NATO must send a clear signal at the Vilnius summit about the continuity of supporting Ukraine. Finland will also continue to support Ukraine in every way, Valtonen said.

In addition, Valtonen considers it important that Russia is increasingly isolated from the international community.

“Finland requires Russia and its representatives to bear responsibility for international crimes and to be responsible for damages.”

At the end of his press conference, Valtonen thanked Billström that Sweden was able to receive him on such a fast schedule.

“I haven’t even been a minister for 24 hours, but now I’m already sitting here. It feels good,” Valtonen said to Billström, who thanked Valto in Finnish.

Tomorrow, Thursday, Valtonen will travel to Estonia, where he will meet the foreign minister Margus Tsahknan.