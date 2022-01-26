Foreign policy Foreign Minister Haavisto and Norwegian Foreign Minister Huitfeldt talk about the outcome of their talks – Live broadcast right now

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt is on his first visit to Finland. He and Haaviston have been told to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan, among other things.

Norwegian foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt is on his first ministerial visit to Finland on Wednesday. Huitfeldt’s program includes a meeting with the Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston (green) that the president Sauli Niinistö with.

The meeting between Haavisto and Huitfeldt will be followed by a press conference. HS will show it live from 2:15 p.m.

Huitfeldt has served as Norwegian Foreign Minister since last autumn Jonas Gahr Støren in the government.

He represents the local Labor Party.

He and Haaviston have been reported to discuss current foreign and security policy issues, as well as the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan, the rule of law and UN issues.

“Norway is a close partner to Finland. I look forward to interesting discussions with Foreign Minister Huitfeldt, ”Haavisto said in a press release prior to the visit.

Tensions Between Russia and the West have tightened considerably in recent days and weeks. At least this is likely to speak to ministers.

As the latest twists NATO member states have said to put its troops on standby. The number of ships and destroyers is increasing and we are ready to increase in Eastern Europe.

In the United States, thousands of soldiers have been placed on standby

. Russia, on the other hand announced on Tuesday new military exercises and accused the United States of exacerbating the situation.

Afghanistan regarding ministers can be expected to bypass Oslo discussions that ended on Tuesdaywhere Taliban extremists met with Western diplomats, NGO representatives and Afghan activists.

This is the Taliban’s first visit to Europe since an extremist organization took power in Afghanistan last August.