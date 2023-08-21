Monday, August 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Foreign Policy | Finnish ambassadors gather in Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Foreign Policy | Finnish ambassadors gather in Helsinki

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (KOK), Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (KOK) and President Sauli Niinistö will speak at the ambassadors’ day.

Finland the heads of foreign embassies and the foreign policy leadership gather for a three-day meeting in Helsinki.

Today, the foreign minister will speak at the ambassadors’ day Elina Valtonen (kok) and the prime minister Petteri Orpo (cook). Tomorrow, Tuesday, it’s the president’s turn Sauli Niinistön speaking turn.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting will discuss the impact of the multipolar new world order and the geoeconomic and technological revolution on the position of Finland and Europe. In addition, the prerequisites for the EU’s global role and Finland’s recent NATO membership are presented.

#Foreign #Policy #Finnish #ambassadors #gather #Helsinki

See also  Asylum seekers | The association was concerned about placing Ukrainians and Russians in the same premises, according to Migri, the sensitivity of the situation was taken into account
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Bernardo Arévalo wins second round of presidential elections in Guatemala

Bernardo Arévalo wins second round of presidential elections in Guatemala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result