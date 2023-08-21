Foreign Policy | Finnish ambassadors gather in Helsinki

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (KOK), Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (KOK) and President Sauli Niinistö will speak at the ambassadors’ day.

Finland the heads of foreign embassies and the foreign policy leadership gather for a three-day meeting in Helsinki.

Today, the foreign minister will speak at the ambassadors’ day Elina Valtonen (kok) and the prime minister Petteri Orpo (cook). Tomorrow, Tuesday, it’s the president’s turn Sauli Niinistön speaking turn.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting will discuss the impact of the multipolar new world order and the geoeconomic and technological revolution on the position of Finland and Europe. In addition, the prerequisites for the EU’s global role and Finland’s recent NATO membership are presented.