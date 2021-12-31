Foreign policy Finland has a low profile, although Russia threatens NATO option – Researchers say the reason for this is the tradition of Finnish foreign policy

According to Mika Aaltola, director of the Foreign Policy Institute, and Johanna Vuorelma, a political scientist, the Finnish foreign policy tradition includes restraint related to Russia, although President Niinistö has recently taken a fairly direct position on other issues.

December at the beginning of the Russian president Vladimir Putin gave a surprising statement, in which he demanded “concrete agreements” from the military alliance NATO that the alliance would not expand eastward. In practice, such a concrete agreement would therefore prevent, for example, Ukraine, but also Finland, from joining NATO.

President Sauli Niinistö was content to comment on the matter at the time to STT by e-mail: “Decisions on the accession of new members are made between the applicant country and 30 NATO members, and the decision on membership is a matter for the applicant and NATO member states,” Niinistö stated.

Later, Niinistö also discussed the topic with Putin over the phone. Kremlin website is toldthat Putin reiterated in the call the need to immediately start negotiations with the United States and NATO.

Published by the Office of the President of the Republic in the bulletin There is no mention of Putin’s speeches, but according to it, Niinistö stated in the call that Finland has a “stable foreign and security policy line as evidenced by the reports”.

Apart from these few comments, Finland’s foreign policy leadership has hardly taken a public stand on Russia’s demands.

Mika Aaltola of the Foreign Policy Institute.

Foreign policy the director of the institute Mika Aaltolan however, silence does not mean that things do not happen behind the scenes. According to him, the United States, NATO and the EU will certainly return to the issue with Russia at some point. According to him, this is probably expected in Finland as well.

“We don’t want to fall into the trap that Russia will only get confused in the West with just an announcement,” says Aaltola.

“So it’s quite natural and understandable that we are now trying to influence things behind the scenes and keep the lines open in different directions.”

According to Aaltola, a low profile does not mean that Russia’s statement is just a buzzword or that it has no effect on relations between the West and Russia. According to him, Russia’s statement challenges the principle that the country’s border neighbors are allowed to make their own security solutions, which is surprisingly open and has been signed by Russia several times.

“Now that Russia is openly trying to deny this right to its neighbors, it is quite startling and provocative, but it is not worth provoking too much. Of course, it has always been known in Finland that Russia sees this as such, but before that it has not been heard from the East out loud or at the risk of conflict, ”says Aaltola.

Political scientist Johanna Vuorelma.

To a Finn According to Aaltola, the tradition of foreign and security policy also includes a certain kind of restraint. When the situation is on, one stays in line and tells the public only the basics.

“Finland’s foreign policy has not traditionally been declarative and rapidly changing,” says Aaltola.

A political scientist along the same lines Johanna Vuorelma, according to which the low profile after Russia ‘s demands follows the tradition of Finnish foreign policy.

“In Finland, the tradition of foreign policy has been based on a way of speaking that has been reflected since the Cold War era, in which Russia is spoken crypticly and in a twisted way, through a rather narrow rhetorical framework. So be careful not to say out loud the idea that Russia is a security threat to Finland. ”

According to the turn, this can easily be seen by comparing President Niinistö’s statements about Russia with his other outputs. Where, for example To the coronavirus situation in Finland or The EU stimulus package Niinistö has recently taken a fairly straightforward position, and nothing like that can be seen in Russia.

“Niinistö has also expressed his concerns quite directly in connection with many other security threats, such as terrorism or the refugee crisis.”

Tradition It also differs strongly from the way foreign policy is discussed elsewhere in Europe, for example in Russia. According to Vuorelma, the difference will become clear in the ways in which Finland and Russia inform about the telephone conversation between Niinistö and Putin in December.

“In much the same way as in Finland, Russia also has a certain rhetorical framework through which its own citizens are talked about the country’s foreign policy.”

“The difference between these frameworks also shows that the common picture of the policy between the countries is not widely shared. If even the way we talk is not in line, it will always increase instability and potential mistrust. ”

The mountain considers it probable that President Niinistö’s New Year’s address on Saturday will mention Russia in one way or another.

“But the issue is likely to be raised cryptically through dialogue, trust and the spirit of Helsinki,” says Vuorelma.

“So there will probably be a traditional Russia line as well, where one does not want to position Finland in relation to the conflict, but rather seeks to monitor the conflict as a neutral and external actor.”

Aaltola of the Foreign Policy Institute also believes that the issue will arise in one way or another. According to him, at least the basics of Finland’s foreign policy will probably be repeated in the speech.

“Finland has always been prepared for Russia, and through it a time-consuming concept has been built, which is based on the fact that one does not want to be destabilizing oneself if there is instability in the air.”