Foreign Policy | Finland and Poland demand that the Commission take action to confiscate Russia’s frozen funds

Finland and Poland are pushing together in the EU to confiscate and use the funds of the Russian state and Russian oligarchs to aid and rebuild Ukraine.

“We have to strike against Russia harder than it expects. In this regard, I would emphasize one particular method that has not yet been used. It is the confiscation of the assets of the Russian state and oligarchs. They must be made to feel the pain of this war,” the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at the press conference held in the prime minister’s official residence in Kesäranta on Sunday.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) confirmed that the goals of Finland and Poland are common here. So far, EU countries and the United States have frozen the assets of the Russian state and oligarchs totaling up to hundreds of billions of euros.

However, the frozen funds cannot be used, instead they await the time when the sanctions against Russia are lifted.

“Seizing the funds would send a strong message to Russia that when it destroys Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, it will also have to pay for the damage it has caused. It is very important that the commission looks for the legal basis by which this can be implemented,” said Marin.

Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki visited Finland on Sunday for the first time, even though he has been in power since 2017. Relations between Finland and Poland have not been very warm before Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

In past years, Poland has weakened the freedom of the press and the independence of the judiciary, among other things. Like Hungary, the country has been the target of the measures of the EU’s so-called rule of law mechanism.

After the February 24th attack, there has been no talk of rule of law murders in relation to Poland in Finland or anywhere else. The shared experience as Russia’s border neighbor and the common security threat are now stronger than past disagreements.

At the press conference, Marin did not refer to the state of the Polish rule of law at all. In his comment, Morawiecki stated that it is important to be united on key political and security issues and to leave “secondary issues aside now”.

Poland is Ukraine’s border neighbor and has borne at least its share of helping Ukraine during the Russian invasion. About two million refugees who left Ukraine live in the country, and the country has given Ukraine plenty of other aid.

In total, about eight million people have already left Ukraine, which originally had a population of 40 million.

“A second wave of refugees may be coming with winter. We hope that we would get more support from the Commission and other EU countries to handle the situation. We received quite a bit of support for handling the first wave. The state of Ukraine also needs more direct financial aid from the EU so that the state can even pay its salaries,” Morawiecki said.

Marin said that he demands greater solidarity from other EU countries towards all neighboring countries of Ukraine. They have to bear a large part of the burden of helping the Ukrainians.

Morawiecki and Marin also discussed the ratification of Finland’s NATO membership. Poland was among the first countries to ratify the membership of Finland and Sweden in the defense alliance. Hungary and Turkey are the only current NATO member countries that have not confirmed new memberships yet.

Morawiecki said that he intends to bring up the NATO process next week with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán with. The prime ministers will meet in connection with the meeting of the Visegrád Group of Eastern Central European countries.

According to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland plans to discuss with Hungary’s Viktor Orbán the importance of the rapid ratification of Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership.

“Together with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, we ask Orbán for rapid ratification for Finland and Sweden. We will certainly do everything we can, because it is critically important for the security of the entire eastern flank of NATO,” he said.

Last on Tuesday, a missile strayed into the Polish village of Przewodów, killing two people. The village is located less than ten kilometers from the Ukrainian border. According to Western sources, it was probably an anti-aircraft missile fired by Ukraine. On Tuesday, Russia struck again with a massive missile attack on, among other things, Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

According to Morawiecki, certain conclusions about the missile’s starting point cannot yet be drawn. Experts from Ukraine, NATO, and the United States have been invited to the investigation, and the investigation is to be conducted as transparently as possible.

“We have some videos taken by the border guards as evidence, but from them it is not possible to conclude with one hundred percent certainty where the missile had come from. In any case, the responsibility for the tragic events lies entirely with Russia,” he said.