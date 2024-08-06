Foreign Policy | Does Finland now think of Israel as it did of the Soviet Union a while ago? According to the researcher, the judge’s statement is “a bit simplistic”

Foreign policy|The researchers have reservations about Tuomioja’s claims about Finnishness. However, they welcome views that break the foreign policy consensus.

Matti Pesu, a researcher at the Institute for Foreign Policy, and Hanna Ojanen, research director at the University of Tampere, say that Finland’s Israel policy is the sum of many things.

Salla Rajala HS

7:44 a.m

Two The researcher interviewed by HS is viewed with reservations by the former foreign minister and Sdp MP Erkki Tuomiojan of Sunday in Helsingin Sanomat to the claim presented in the published essay, according to which Finland’s attitude to Israeli war crimes is a mirror image of the period of Finnishization.