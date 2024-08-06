Thursday, August 8, 2024
Foreign Policy | Does Finland now think of Israel as it did of the Soviet Union a while ago? According to the researcher, the judge's statement is "a bit simplistic"

August 6, 2024
Foreign Policy | Does Finland now think of Israel as it did of the Soviet Union a while ago? According to the researcher, the judge's statement is "a bit simplistic"
The researchers have reservations about Tuomioja’s claims about Finnishness. However, they welcome views that break the foreign policy consensus.

Matti Pesu, a researcher at the Institute for Foreign Policy, and Hanna Ojanen, research director at the University of Tampere, say that Finland’s Israel policy is the sum of many things. Picture: Jussi Partanen and Jonne Renvall / University of Tampere

Salla Rajala HS

Two The researcher interviewed by HS is viewed with reservations by the former foreign minister and Sdp MP Erkki Tuomiojan of Sunday in Helsingin Sanomat to the claim presented in the published essay, according to which Finland’s attitude to Israeli war crimes is a mirror image of the period of Finnishization.

