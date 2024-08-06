Foreign Policy | Does Finland now think of Israel as it did of the Soviet Union a while ago? According to the researcher, the judge’s statement is “a bit simplistic”

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
Main ContentPlaceholder
Foreign policy|The researchers have reservations about Tuomioja’s claims about Finnishness. However, they welcome views that break the foreign policy consensus.
Salla Rajala HS
Two The researcher interviewed by HS is viewed with reservations by the former foreign minister and Sdp MP Erkki Tuomiojan of Sunday in Helsingin Sanomat to the claim presented in the published essay, according to which Finland’s attitude to Israeli war crimes is a mirror image of the period of Finnishization.
#Foreign #Policy #Finland #Israel #Soviet #Union #researcher #judges #statement #bit #simplistic
Leave a Reply