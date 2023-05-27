Foreign Policy | Belgium and Iran exchanged prisoners: an aid worker was able to return to his home country after more than a year of imprisonment

Iran is believed to have captured a Belgian man only to get its citizens back to Iran.

Belgium and Iran have completed the long-planned prisoner exchange, reports the AFP news agency.

In Iran, among others, a Belgian convicted of espionage Olivier Vandecasteele and an Iranian diplomat convicted in Belgium of planning a terrorist act Asadollah Asadi were on their way to their home countries on Friday.

On Friday evening, the Belgian television channel RTL-TVI reported that Vandecasteele had reached home. Vandecasteele’s family members received him at the Melsbroek military base, where the plane carrying him landed, AFP reports.

Vandecasteele, 42, was imprisoned in Iran for a year and just under three months. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison espionage, cooperation with the United States against Iran, and money laundering.

Also Iran confirmed that Belgium had freed Asad, who had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for planning the bombing of a 2018 National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) event held annually in Paris.

Asad received his sentence in 2021.

“Our innocent diplomat is now on his way to his homeland and will soon arrive in his beloved Iran,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on Twitter.

Belgium has always maintained that Vandecasteele is innocent, and Iran is believed to have captured him only to get Asad to Iran.

“Olivier spent 455 days in prison in Tehran in unbearable conditions,” Prime Minister de Croo said.

Prisoner exchange an enabling agreement was concluded between Belgium and Iran already last summer. The agreement has also been frowned upon, as it is feared that it will only speed up Iran’s tactical playing with prisoners. Among other things, the NCRI, which Asad’s planned attack would have targeted, condemned the prisoner exchange.

“Releasing a terrorist is a shameful ransom payment for terrorism and hostage-taking,” the council commented.