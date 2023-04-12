Foreign Policy | Ambassador Hautala on superpower competition: “It’s dangerous to think that it can’t get any worse than this”

Experienced expert on foreign policy, Mikko Hautala, currently working as Finland’s ambassador in Washington, appeared in Turku on Wednesday.

Ambassador Mikko Hautala according to Russia sees the war in Ukraine more and more as a war of consumption.

“They no longer have the imagination that they could somehow miraculously turn this to their advantage,” Hautala said on Wednesday in Turku at the European Forum.

Finland Hautala, 50, who serves as the US ambassador, is a respected diplomat who has been increasingly seen in public in recent years. Earlier, after serving as ambassador in Moscow, he used to to refuse interviews.

Researcher in Turku Markku Jokispilän in the interview, Hautala estimates that the Russians will be able to fight for a few more years at the current pace before the economic strain becomes too much of a burden on the majority of Russians.

“There may be an underlying idea that we will continue at least until the political cycle in the United States starts properly,” Hautala said, referring to the US presidential election in 2024.

I will bury Central to the performance in Turku was the idea of ​​a new era, which is strongly marked by the competition of the great powers. In this setting, Finland, which joined NATO, is their ally from the United States’ point of view, Hautala stated.

According to Hautala, the preceding thirty years can be called the backwater phase of the superpower competition. That time is over now. At that time, China was not yet powerful enough, the Soviet Union had fallen and the United States had remained the king of the hill.

In Turku, Hautala also reminded that the most essential factor in Russia’s foreign policy thinking, from Moscow’s point of view, has long been the buffer zone, which can also be called the front circle.

“Some new way must be found,” Hautala said and stated that the current situation must end in a state where Russia can no longer continue its policy of subjugating other countries.

“The forecast is not very good if you look at history,” Hautala stated.

Graveyard is an experienced foreign policy player whose profile has been raised by his close relationship with the president Sauli to Niinistö. Hautala previously worked in Niinistö’s cabinet as a foreign policy advisor.

Hautala’s name has also been featured in Niinistö’s successor speculations, where a name that is still relatively unknown to the general public has been talked about as a “wild card”. Also in Turku, Hautala was asked about his interest in the position of president.

“I haven’t received any inquiries,” Hautala said, and Hautala spoke about his own interest through an analogy.

“It’s like asking a man with glasses if you want to be an astronaut,” Hautala said, flicking on his glasses.

From the grave also asked how the world situation will change if a republican is elected president of the United States next year.

“There is some influence, but I would avoid dramatic conclusions at this stage”, Hautala answered diplomatically and reminded how in the United States there are various strong barriers to one-time and radical changes.

“What about the previous president Donald Trump’s connection to Finland, so we are in a unique position. He has a very positive relationship with us,” Hautala said.

According to Hautala’s observations, at no point in the Finnish NATO process did Trump express his opposition to the expansion of the defense alliance.

“Unlike many other like-minded Republicans.”

Graveyard also reminded of the possible expansion of Russia’s war of aggression, in which he saw two possible scenarios: in the first scenario, the war would expand to NATO countries, and in the second scenario, a superpower war would break out in Asia, for example around Taiwan.

“The probability has been nothing but zero for some years now,” Hautala said.

Hautala reminded that big wars have historically started when the balance of power of the great powers changed.

“That doesn’t mean it will automatically happen now.”

“It’s dangerous to think that this can’t get any worse,” Hautala said and added that even the worst risks must be prepared for.

According to Hautala, especially in Europe, a protracted war requires the ability of the political leadership to justify the, still quite reasonable, demands of the war as reasonable.

To the new one According to Hautala, the time of world order also means that our economic model will become more state-led.

The basis is that the West is competing against state-controlled China.

“There will probably be pressure on us to change TEM, or the Ministry of Labor and Economy, in the direction of Gosplan (Soviet Union’s State Planning Committee), Hautala said, citing the United States as an example of the country’s own semiconductor industry.

Great power competition According to Hautala, logic affects many directions, including technology export and research.

“It can no longer be done with anyone without political sanctions.”

“Stopping trade with China or even severely restricting it is not an option,” Hautala stated, referring to the situation in the United States. “A large part of the American way of life is based on China’s cheaper production costs.”

According to him, China must be evaluated as part of our security environment.

“The idea that China is far away is fundamentally wrong. China and Russia have clearly become closer, and China does not want to judge Russia and it does not want to give Russia restraints.”