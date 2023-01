Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy. | Photo: EFE

The Prime Minister of Italy, the conservative Giorgia Meloni, expressed herself on social media by defining the images of invasions of institutional offices as “unacceptable” and as “incompatible with any form of democratic dissent”. In her message Meloni also calls for a return to normality and sympathizes with Brazilian institutions.

Center-right, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou shared a note issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, in which his government condemns the episodes of violence against institutions in Brazil. The text also calls for “respect for the rule of law, democracy and its government”.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo, from the right and close to former President Jair Bolsonaro, also used social networks to express concern about the Brazilian situation, stressing that “the path must always be respect for institutions, democracy, freedom and non-violence”.

Joe Biden, president of the United States, where Bolsonaro went after leaving the presidency of the Republic, even tagged President Lula’s Twitter account in his demonstration. In it, the American condemns what he called an “attack on democracy and the peaceful transfer of power” and said he was “anxious” to continue working with Lula.