From: Kilian Bäuml

The residents of Machu Picchu have been on an indefinite strike for days. The tourist attraction in Peru cannot therefore be visited by travelers.

Machu Picchu – The ruined city of Machu Picchu is one of the big tourist magnets in Peru. But as a result of a major strike, hundreds of tourists have already had to cancel their trip. The Foreign Office has now even announced that it is neither possible to travel to nor from the popular attraction in the Andes.

“Closed to visitors until further notice”: Foreign Office on the situation around Machu Picchu

The Foreign Office writes on his website: “The Inca city of Machu Picchu has been closed to visitors since January 29, 2024 until further notice. Arrival and departure are not possible due to local protests.” There could be protest demonstrations. A state of emergency has also been declared for the border regions between Peru and Ecuador. The military and police presence there has been increased. In the country that borders Peru, a state of emergency was declared for 60 days on January 8th.

Residents in Machu Picchu are on strike. They fear that too many tourists will cause the Inca city to decline more quickly. (Symbolic image) © David Snyder/Imago

Indefinite strike in Machu Picchu affects hundreds of tourists

The residents of Peru's famous Inca ruin city of Machu Picchu have been on strike since last week. The French news agency AFP has learned that at least 660 tourists have had to cancel their trips early since the weekend. The reason for the strike is the Peruvian government's plan to commission a private company to handle online ticket sales for the Inca site. This is intended to help control access to the famous Inca site for around 4,500 tourists every day.

However, opponents of the project fear that Machu Picchu will deteriorate more quickly due to the large number of visitors and could even be removed from the list of world heritage sites as a result. There was already a strike at Machu Picchu last year.

Back in September, three areas of Machu Picchu had to be closed due to the consequences of a high number of visitors. Many residents of Machu Picchu have therefore gone on an indefinite strike. Shops around the historic complex remained closed, and the operator of a train to the ruins at an altitude of 2,500 meters also stopped its connections. (kiba/AFP)