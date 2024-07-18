Home page World

The holiday season is underway. But not every country is safe to travel to: The Federal Foreign Office has issued travel warnings for 38 countries.

Hamm – Many people in North Rhine-Westphalia The long-awaited summer vacation is coming up during the summer holidays. Often, the start of the trip was preceded by a long preparation: Is the ID still valid? Who will look after the cat in the meantime? And probably the most important question: Where should we go? Because not everywhere can you relax without worry. The Federal Foreign Office has numerous Travel warnings issued – also for a popular holiday destination.

Travel warnings from the Federal Foreign Office: These countries should be avoided by holidaymakers

The Federal Foreign Office has issued a total of 17 travel warnings for entire countries for the 2024 holiday season. They are to be understood as an “urgent appeal” to refrain from traveling to a country or region, the highest federal authority writes on its website. “They are usually issued when there is a concrete threat to the life and limb of all travelers.” An overview of the countries affected:

Afghanistan

Belarus

Haiti

Iran

Israel

Yemen

Lebanon

Libya

Myanmar

Niger

Palestinian territories

Somalia

Sudan

South Sudan

Syria

Ukraine

Central African Republic Source: Federal Foreign Office, as of 18 July, 12 noon

Partial travel warnings issued for regions in numerous countries

There are also 21 so-called partial travel warnings. The Foreign Office only warns against travel to certain regions of a country. This also affects a country that is one of the most popular travel destinations for Germans: Egypt. Since July 3, the appeal to refrain from traveling to parts of the country on the southern Mediterranean has been in effect. The authority lists the respective areas in detail on its website. An overview of the countries for which partial travel warnings apply:

Egypt

Algeria

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Ethiopia

Burkina Faso

Ivory Coast

Democratic Republic of Congo

Eritrea

Iraq

Japan

Cameroon

Mali

Mauritania

Mozambique

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Russian Federation

Chad

Venezuela

Why travelers should adhere to travel warnings

In addition to travel warnings, the Federal Foreign Office also regularly issues travel and safety advice. Travel advice contains information on, among other things, the entry requirements of a country, medical advice, and special criminal and customs law issues. Safety advice, on the other hand, draws attention to particular risks – primarily for travelers – in a particular country. If necessary, the authority advises against non-essential travel.

In principle, travel warnings do not constitute a legal travel ban. In theory, people are still allowed to travel to their destination country. However, those affected should think twice about whether they want to take the risk. In addition to the security concerns themselves, the Foreign Office is usually unable to provide direct consular assistance to German citizens in countries for which a travel warning applies. Some travel health insurance companies also cancel insurance cover.

As an alternative, Europe has many beautiful and partly inexpensive holiday destinationsfor example Finnish Lapland. Soon the Flight to Santa Claus’s homeland also from Paderborn/Lippstadt Airport possible.