From: Annika Ketzler

It’s holiday time. All federal states are on summer vacation. The Foreign Office has issued a travel warning for a popular holiday destination.

Hamm – In North Rhine-Westphalia The summer holidays have started and for many people the long-awaited summer vacation is about to begin. Some Destinations in Europe are cheaper than othersMany destinations attract with their dream beaches and great service – but there are also security concerns. For several The Federal Foreign Office has issued a travel warning for issued, including a popular travel destination. And in another one, terrorist attacks cannot be ruled out.

Federal Foreign Office issues travel warning for popular holiday destination

According to the Foreign Office, a partial travel warning is in place for Egypt. “At the moment, there are repeated pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Egypt, some of which have large numbers of participants. Further large demonstrations, particularly if the situation in Gaza worsens, are to be expected in the coming weeks, especially on Fridays after midday prayers,” the office said.

The different warnings from the Foreign Office Travel advice contain information about, among other things, the entry requirements of a country, medical information, criminal or customs law peculiarities. safety instructions draw attention to special risks – primarily for travellers – in a particular country. Travel that is not absolutely necessary may be discouraged. Travel warnings contain an urgent appeal from the Foreign Office to refrain from traveling to a country or region. This usually means there is a concrete danger to life and limb. Partial travel warnings only refer to a specific region. Source: Federal Foreign Office

And there are certain warnings in some areas of Egypt. “Travel to the north of the Sinai Peninsula, the Egyptian-Israeli border area (with the exception of Taba) and remote areas of the Sahara is warned against. Unaccompanied, individual excursions and overland journeys in the south of the Sinai Peninsula are discouraged,” says the Foreign Office.

There is a risk of terrorist attacks throughout the country. In the past, these have mostly been directed against Egyptian security authorities, sometimes against Coptic institutions and occasionally against foreign targets and nationals.

Travel warnings apply to these other parts of Egypt:

Travel to the north of the Sinai Peninsula

North Sinai Governorate

the Egyptian-Israeli border area (except coastal section and Taba)

remote areas of the Sahara

Border areas with Libya and Sudan

“The security situation in Egypt remains stable and calm overall,” the Foreign Office explains. The crime rate in Egypt is also comparatively low. “Petty crime such as pickpocketing and isolated attacks, particularly on women, do occur. In holiday areas such as Hurghada, fraudulent or extortionate behavior can sometimes be observed among taxi drivers,” it says.

Foreign Office: Attacks in Turkey cannot be ruled out

Turkey is also a popular holiday destination for Germans. The Foreign Office strongly advises against traveling to the border region between Turkey and Syria and Iraq. And the situation in the Middle East in Turkey is also tense and violent protests could occur.

As in Egypt, terrorist attacks cannot be ruled out in Turkey. “There have been repeated terrorist attacks in Turkey, especially since 2015. The inner cities of Istanbul and Ankara were also the targets of attacks with high numbers of victims,” ​​it says. Holidaymakers should be particularly careful in busy places and on special occasions. The Foreign Office has not issued a partial travel warning for Turkey – as it has for Egypt.

There are also yet another travel warning for Egypt. But there are completely different reasons for this. Interesting: International flights were 3.1 percent cheaper in the first half of 2024 than in the same period last year. However, travelers still do not always get cheap holidays.