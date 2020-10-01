The Foreign Office’s realistic and gloomy assessment of Turkey should make little impression there. But asylum seekers can now hope.

In Turkey there is no longer any freedom of expression, anyone who criticizes quickly becomes a terrorist, and the independence of the judiciary has been abolished to such an extent that this supposed terrorist is then very likely to be convicted. What human rights organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have been describing for years has now been confirmed in an official paper from the Federal Foreign Office. The most remarkable thing is that the AA not only formulates this in a discussion paper without consequences, but also in an internal report to the Federal Office for the Recognition of Political Refugees.

Anyone who has ever observed asylum procedures more closely knows that the statements of the Federal Foreign Office on the asylum seekers’ country of origin are generally vague. After all, one does not want to produce more recognized asylum seekers than is absolutely necessary. The current background description for the decision-makers at the BAMF on the situation in Turkey is, however, remarkably realistic. The recognition rate of around 50 percent for asylum seekers from Turkey is correspondingly high at the moment.

The fact that the situation in terms of freedom of expression and the rule of law can hardly be glossed over since the putsch defeated in summer 2016 has certainly contributed to this realism. Even the Turkish contract lawyer at the German embassy in Ankara ended up in jail.

However, the long-standing German ambassador to Turkey, Martin Erdmann, who was in the trials against German and German-Turkish journalists from 2015 to August 2020, had to experience for himself how fast the Turkish government and theirs can be dealt with was also decisive Justice is stamped terrorist. His expertise will have been incorporated into the AA position. It is unlikely to make much of an impression in Turkey, but asylum seekers can hope to find understanding at the Federal Asylum Office or, at the latest, from the competent administrative courts.