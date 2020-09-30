“Almost completely synchronized” media and a “dysfunctional” judiciary: The Federal Foreign Office’s report on Turkey is extremely negative.

BERLIN dpa | The Federal Foreign Office gives Turkey a damning testimony in respect of fundamental democratic rights. “The Turkish constitution guarantees freedom of assembly and association, freedom of expression and freedom of the press. In practice, however, these rights have largely been nullified, ”says the confidential“ report on the asylum and deportation-relevant situation ”in the country, which is available to the German Press Agency in Berlin. The Turkish print and TV media are described in the paper as “almost completely synchronized”.

The situation reports regularly prepared by the Federal Foreign Office for the most important countries of origin are an important decision-making aid in the asylum procedure. The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf), foreigners authorities and courts use them to assess the situation in the country of origin. The 31-page current paper is dated August 24 and shows the status from June.

Almost 10,800 Turks applied for asylum in Germany last year. Around every second person in this country received protection if one excludes decisions that have been made for purely formal reasons, for example.

The situation for migrants is assessed more mildly

Anyone who is classified by the government in Ankara as a supporter of the Gülen movement must also expect legal prosecution. According to the report, a subscription to certain media, the use of a certain bank or a special communication app is sufficient as an indication. Turkey blames the US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen for the attempted coup in 2016.

According to the Foreign Office, Turkey also keeps an eye on critics abroad. “It can be assumed that Turkish authorities are spying on opponents of the government, including in particular (also supposed) PKK and Gülen supporters, abroad, as well as observing the activities of associations registered in Germany.” The Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK is in Turkey as Terrorist organization classified and banned in Germany.

In general, the Turkish judiciary is quickly at hand with terrorist allegations. Even “public criticism of the actions of the Turkish security forces in the Kurdish regions of south-eastern Turkey” could constitute terrorist propaganda. The judiciary is described as “largely dysfunctional” and partly politically influenced. “In addition, individual judges were suspended or (punished) transferred after controversial decisions, whereupon other judges against the same accused came to a politically opportune result.”

The Federal Foreign Office has a milder assessment of the situation for migrants – according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, Turkey is home to the most refugees worldwide and is a difficult but important partner for the EU in migration policy. According to official information, almost four million registered refugees are currently living there, 3.6 million of them Syrians enjoying temporary protection.

The authorities are overburdened when it comes to examining non-Syrian applications on a case-by-case basis. Registered refugees have the right to medical care and are in principle allowed to work – but in practice that is so difficult that most of them only work illegally, it continues.

Günter Burkhardt, managing director of Pro Asyl “Turkey is a black box when it comes to dealing with those seeking protection”

The Federal Foreign Office refers to reports by human rights organizations on the abuse of refugees by security forces and the forced signing of a declaration of voluntary departure, but notes: “It is not apparent that this is a systematic practice. UNHCR tends to evaluate Turkey’s refugee policy positively, also in an international comparison. “

The refugee organization Pro Asyl sees it completely differently. “Turkey is a black box when it comes to dealing with those seeking protection,” complains Managing Director Günter Burkhardt. In general, human rights organizations in Turkey are also under state pressure, which makes their work more difficult.

“It is scandalous that Germany and the EU entrust such an unjust regime with those seeking protection,” said Burkhardt. “The Turkish authorities barely give refugees the opportunity to register. This means they remain illegally and are permanently threatened with deportation. ”Turkey is not a constitutional state. This also affects refugees.