The TV debate between Harris and Trump was heated. One topic made a particular impression. The Foreign Office also had its say.

Philadelphia – Donald Trump was mentioned in the TV debate before the US election 2024 with bizarre statements. “In Springfield they eat the Dogs. The people who came here eat the Cats. They eat – they eat the pets of the people who live there“, Trump said at the ABCNews debate. “And that’s what’s happening in our country. And it’s a disgrace.”

When moderator David Muir pointed out that there were no credible reports of such claims, Trump refused to accept it. “I saw people on TV … claiming my dog ​​was kidnapped and eaten,” Trump replied. The Internet is now making fun of Trump’s statements. The Foreign Office also couldn’t resist commenting on the ex-president’s statement.

Donald Trump attracts attention with bizarre statements during TV debate before the US election. © IMAGO/UPI Photo

Foreign Office responds to Trump’s claims: “We also don’t eat cats and dogs”

After the TV debate, the Foreign Office humorously mocked Donald Trump for his claim that immigrants were eating cats in Springfield. In a post on the social network X, the ministry clarified: “We also don’t eat cats or dogs.” The post referred to Trump’s statements about German Energy transition.

In his closing remarks, Trump spoke of Germany as a negative example of the energy transition. Germany tried to stop using fossil fuels, Trump said, “and within a year they started building normal power plants again,” he claimed. In addition to the Foreign Office, the German Ministry of Economic Affairs also spoke out.

Before the TV debate: Where do Trump’s claims come from?

Trump’s bizarre claims came a day after his running mate, JD Vanceshared a post on X in which Vance claimed that Haitian migrants in Springfield had “abducted their neighbors’ pets or local wildlife.” This unsubstantiated claim appears to have originated in a Facebook-Post that was shared in a Springfield Facebook group, reports the WashingtonPostIn this post, a user reportedly described how her neighbor’s daughter’s friend found a missing cat hanging from a branch in a house where a Haitian neighbor lives.

The user allegedly claimed without evidence that the police had told him that Haitian neighbors had also hung ducks and geese for slaughter. The Springfield police reported Washington Post, the Springfield News-Sunthat there is no evidence to support such allegations.

Haitians live legally in Springfield: Republicans incite with false claims

The Trump campaign issued a press release on September 9 suggesting that Haitian immigrants had entered Springfield illegally and without proper vetting, even though a growing number of Haitian immigrants are living and working legally in the United States.

The WashingtonPost reported on a FAQ survey conducted by the City of Springfield. According to the survey, Haitian immigrants came to Springfield under the Immigration Parole Program, which allows them to apply for temporary protected status that gives them the opportunity to work legally in the United States.

Republicans provoke with AI-generated images: Trump kisses duck and knits next to cats

Before the debate on Tuesday, Trump also posted on his social media platform AI-generated images of themselves with various animals, apparently a reference to the Springfield claim. Other Trump supporters picked up the narrative. X-user “Trump War Room” shared in a post that if elected, Trump will “deport immigrants who eat pets. Kamala Harris will send them to your city next. Make your choice, America.”

Rep. Wesley Hunt shared a video on X that included AI-generated footage of Trump kissing a duck and knitting next to a cat. “We can’t let our pets become a hot lunch for Kamala’s newbies,” Hunt wrote in his post. “This November, you can do your part. Protect the animals. Vote Trump.” (lw)