Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Press Split

Summertime is vacation time. There are also tempting travel destinations outside of Europe’s expensive tourist hotspots. In some places, precautionary measures are advised.

Berlin – Summer is just around the corner and with it the holiday season for many people. However, summer is the peak season in most European travel destinations. This makes the popular holiday destinations of Spain, Greece and Italy particularly expensive. The Adriatic pearl of Croatia was already largely fully booked at the end of April, and experts are expecting a record number of holidaymakers this year.

Those on a tight budget will either have to wait until the low season in autumn or look for cheaper insider tips. Egypt and Turkey are not among these, but some holidaymakers are likely to find what they are looking for in these two Mediterranean destinations. The countries attract visitors with their dream beaches, cuisine and excellent service – but there are also security concerns.

Partial travel warning for Egypt – special caution is required for visitors to popular holiday destinations

It is well known that the countries around Israel and Gaza have not been particularly safe to travel to since October at the latest. But the situation in the Middle East is also affecting the holiday paradise on the Red Sea. The Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany has issued a travel warning for the war zones in Israel and Gaza, and a partial warning applies to Egypt. Specific safety instructions apply to Turkey, however.

Travel advice, safety advice, travel warnings – How they differ Travel advice contain information about, among other things, the entry requirements of a country, medical information, criminal or customs law peculiarities. safety instructions draw attention to special risks – primarily for travellers – in a particular country. Travel that is not absolutely necessary may be discouraged. Travel warnings contain an urgent appeal from the Foreign Office to refrain from traveling to a country or region. This usually means there is a concrete danger to life and limb. Partial travel warnings only refer to a specific region. Source: Foreign Office

“At present, there are repeated pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Egypt, sometimes with large numbers of participants,” writes the Federal Foreign Office on its homepageSuch gatherings are also to be expected in the coming weeks. Such protests are to be expected especially on Fridays after the midday prayer, it continues.

Anyone who has booked the popular tourist region of Sharm el-Sheikh and needs a change from the hotel complex should proceed with caution. Independent excursions and overland trips within the Sinai Peninsula, which borders Israel and the Gaza Strip in the northeast, are not recommended. Travel to the Egyptian-Israeli border area and remote areas of the Sahara is strongly discouraged. The situation around the neighboring refuge of Rafah has been particularly tense for weeks.

Terrorism, fraud, theft – there are other safety tips for Egypt to consider

There is also still a risk of terrorist attacks across the country. In 2019, a car bomb attack in the center of Cairo left at least 20 people dead and many injured, the federal agency writes. The Foreign Office advises people to be particularly vigilant and avoid large gatherings.

A dream vacation: Azure blue waters with pleasant bathing temperatures invite you to splash around, dive and snorkel, fine sandy beaches invite you to linger. But tourists should not travel to Sharm el-Sheik completely inexperienced. (Symbolic photo) © Maksim Konstantinov/Imago

However, the crime rate in Egypt is comparatively low. Pickpocketing can occur, and isolated attacks, especially on women, cannot be ruled out. In holiday areas such as Hurghada, “fraudulent and extortionate behavior can sometimes be observed among taxi drivers.” The Foreign Office therefore advises:

Only use taxis with a taximeter switched on. Only pay through the vehicle window after getting out.

Find out the approximate fare in advance, for example at the hotel reception.

Keep money, ID cards and other important documents and valuables safe.

If possible, pay cashless. Only carry the amount of cash you need for the day.

Excursions as well as diving and snorkeling tours may only be carried out with licensed providers and their escort.

“The security situation in Egypt remains stable and calm overall,” the Foreign Office explains. Recently, the FTI insolvency caused the greatest inconvenience for travelers to Egypt – worried about their money, many hoteliers forced guests to pay again.

Security concerns also in Turkey – With precautionary measures, the holiday is safe

Turkey also has a similarly low crime rate. The Middle Eastern travel destination is not only popular among people of Turkish origin during the summer holidays. However, tourists should be particularly careful in the big cities. Chosen victims are often distracted by begging children and robbed in the process.

In the Istanbul district of Beyoğlu, according to the Foreign Office There have been an increasing number of cases of fraud. The scam involves inviting tourists to bars under false pretenses and then forcing them to pay an extremely high bill in cash. You should also refrain from overly revealing behavior or dress codes, even if this is not prohibited.

The situation in the Middle East is also tense in Turkey, and violent protests could occur. Travel to the border area between Turkey and Syria and Iraq is strongly discouraged. As in Egypt, terrorist attacks cannot be ruled out in Turkey. On January 28, 2024, there was a deadly attack on the Catholic Church of St. Mary in the Sariyer community of Istanbul. The same security measures are recommended as in Egypt. However, there is no need to cancel your booked holiday in Turkey – it is safe, especially in the hotel complexes. (rku)