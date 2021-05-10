S.andra Meihler wanted to believe that it would work: When her mother with dementia was no longer able to cope with everyday life on her own, she hired a carer from Romania, mediated through an agency. The woman should live with her mother, cook for her, talk to her, help with washing and getting dressed. Always alternating with another woman for three months. “A great solution,” said Meihler’s brother. “But it’s not that simple,” says Meihler himself and adds: “My mother is difficult. The women never wanted to come a second time, so we always had new ones here. ”One supervisor was looking for family connections and stood in front of Meihler’s door several times a day, the next only spoke a bit of German, which made it almost impossible to communicate, yet another was so resolute. that there were always violent arguments with the mother. “I had to take care of a lot,” says Meihler.

Peter Schmell raves when he talks about Ida. Ida from Macedonia has been looking after his wife for a year, who is paralyzed on one side after a stroke. “We already had several foreign assistants. It was difficult in part because my wife does not accept help from others. But when Ida comes into the room, she beams. That makes me happy, ”says Schmell, who – like Sandra Meihler – has a different name.