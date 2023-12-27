On December 23, Yamile Alejandra Giraldo Gómez, a 19-year-old girl from Medellín, was murdered by her ex-partner.with whom he had recently migrated to the United States and with whom he lived in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to reports, three months ago the young woman traveled to the United States across the Mexican border, irregularly, with her partner at the time and the father of her four-year-old son. A month later, the couple decided to separate, but both rented separate rooms in the same place.

On the Saturday when the tragedy occurred, the 19-year-old girl could not go to work because her son's father refused to take care of the child, according to Leidy Giraldo, the victim's sister.

The sister also explained that a girl who lived in the same place witnessed the tragedy: “A girl lived with them, she passed by and saw my sister sitting and they could be seen talking. She came out and when she thought, she heard a scream from my sister, she went up to look and saw Victor with the knife full of blood.”

“The suspect in this case has been identified as Víctor Arley Agudelo Monsalve (date of birth 05/18/1996). Agudelo Monsalve was arrested by agents shortly after his arrival at the scene.“says the official report,” the authorities indicated in a report.

Foreign Ministry will provide assistance to the young woman's family

For its part, the Colombian Foreign Ministry indicated that, through the Consulate in Atlanta, They will provide support to the relatives of Yamile Alejandra Giraldo, who are worried about the son he left behind and how the body will be repatriated, according to information from RCN.

Also, the ministry requested details about what happened from the Charlotte authorities and indicated that they had already contacted the victim's relatives.

Besides, The relatives not only asked the Foreign Ministry for assistance, but also the ICBF, to obtain a humanitarian visa with which they can travel to the United States to repatriate the body and bring the four-year-old child back to Colombia.

“From the Ministry and its Directorate of Immigration, Consular Affairs and Citizen Service, we reiterate to our compatriots the importance of completing their consular registration when they travel and decide to settle in another country regardless of their immigration status, so that, in the event of emergency or disaster, it is possible to make it easier to locate our compatriots and provide due assistance and accompaniment in contact with them and their families in Colombia,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Have you been a victim of gender violence?

If you or a woman in your environment is a victim of psychological, physical, economic or sexual violence, contact national hotline 155.

You can also report gender violence on the lines of the Attorney General's Office at the national number 018000919748, from your cell phone by dialing 122 or in Bogotá at 601 5702000.

If you are in Bogotá, you can call the purple line of the Women's Secretariat: 018000112137.

