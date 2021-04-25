The Czech Republic needs to disclose to the world community which weapons were stored in warehouses in Vrbetica. This was announced on Sunday, April 25, at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On April 22, it became known that the German edition of World Economy conducted an investigation into the alleged involvement of the Russian special services in the explosions at warehouses in Vrbetica in 2014, and pointed out inconsistencies in the accusations of the Czech authorities.

So, in Germany they drew attention to the presence of antipersonnel mines of the Czech army, which exploded during the incident. The publication says that in 1997 the Czech Republic became a member of the Ottawa Agreement on anti-personnel mines, according to which, by 2014, the country should have stopped storing charges of this type.

The mines in the Czech Republic lay in warehouses for more than 20 years, perhaps they even belonged to the Cold War, however, according to the OSCE, during such a period, explosives usually decompose. This could be the reason for the sudden detonation, the publication emphasized.

Later it turned out that the Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev admitted that his company had stored ammunition in warehouses in the said village.

The news is supplemented