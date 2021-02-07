The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the new statement of the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell contrasts with his words given at a press conference in the Russian capital. TASS…

We will remind, on the eve of Borrell said that his visit to Moscow showed the lack of interest in the Russian Federation to normalize relations with the European Union. According to him, the “aggressively organized press conference” and the expulsion of three EU diplomats indicate that the Russian authorities “did not want to take advantage of this opportunity for a more constructive dialogue with the European Union.”

“We were surprised to see Borrell’s assessments of the results of the visit,” the diplomatic department said and noted that he could give his own assessment at the final press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

It is emphasized that the head of EU diplomacy was not limited either in time or in format. The Foreign Ministry suggested that Borrell was “explained how it was necessary to place accents” after returning to Brussels.

Borrell was on an official visit to Moscow from 4 to 6 February. He held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. During the visit, Borrell said that there are areas in which the Russian Federation and the EU can and should cooperate. In addition, he said that Brussels is in favor of dialogue with Moscow, despite the difficulties in relations.