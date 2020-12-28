The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Bulgarian Ambassador to Moscow Atanas Krystin due to the expulsion of the Russian diplomat from Sofia, reports RIA News.

On Monday, Krystin arrived at the building on Smolenskaya Square. His conversation with employees of the department lasted less than half an hour.

Earlier it was reported that Bulgaria is expelling a Russian diplomat on charges of espionage. According to the specialized prosecutor’s office in Bulgaria, the diplomat has been collecting information representing state and official secrets since 2017, including on the number of American military personnel stationed in the republic.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the accusations against the Russians far-fetched and emphasized that they viewed this as a deliberate attempt to harm the constructive interaction between Moscow and Sofia.