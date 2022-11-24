MFA: Russia is not aimed at hasty measures in connection with Poland’s reaction to the “missile incident”
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that no hasty measures are planned against the backdrop of Poland’s reaction to the “missile incident”. The agency’s statement RIA News.
“We are not planning to take any hasty measures in this context, but we will take this into account in the general context of our relations with Poland,” the ministry said.
#Foreign #Ministry #spoke #Russias #response #reaction #Poland #due #fall #rocket
Leave a Reply