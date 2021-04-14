The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is doing its part of the work on the preparation of the meeting of the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, said the official representative of the department Maria Zakharova on the air of Vesti FM radio station. She is quoted by RIA News Wednesday, April 14th.

Zakharova noted that the organization of the meeting of the leaders of the two countries is within the competence of the presidential administration.

Related materials

She also recalled the recent chance meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US President’s Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry. “She has also become one of the [встречи президентов]but in a way of discussing these issues, ”the diplomat said.

On April 13, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev revealed possible topics of conversation between Putin and Biden. In his opinion, the leaders can touch upon the issue of resuscitation of a number of treaties on strategic security and arms control. The senator also noted that Biden’s proposal to hold negotiations in a third country means seriousness of intentions.

Earlier that day, Putin and Biden phoned. According to the Kremlin, during the conversation on strategic security, arms control, the situation in Afghanistan and global climate change, the US President suggested thinking about a personal summit meeting.

On April 6, Lavrov had an unscheduled meeting with Kerry during his trip to Delhi. The diplomats accidentally stayed at the same hotel and met at the initiative of the American side to discuss climate change issues.