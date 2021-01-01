new Delhi: The Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the Chinese administration, based in Beijing, Hebei and Tianjin, has taken care of the humanitarian needs of the two Indian ships of the two ships stranded in the Chinese waters for the past few months and the 39 Indian crew members on board and to resolve the issue quickly. Indian High Commission is in constant contact with

Apart from this, the Ministry of External Affairs is also in touch with the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said in his statement that the cargo vessel MV Jag Anand has been standing near Jingtang port in Hubei province of China since June 13 and it has 23 Indian nationals on board as crew.

He added that another ship, MV Anasatasia, has 16 Indian civilians as crew and has been standing near China’s Kofidian port since 20 September and is awaiting disposal of cargo. He said that due to this unexpected situation, the crew members are under lot of pressure and in such a situation, both these cases are being pursued promptly.

Srivastava said, “We understand that many other ships from other countries are waiting for their turn to unload their cargo.” The spokesperson said, “Our High Commission in Beijing has consistently pursued both these matters in China’s Foreign Ministry and Raised before local administration officials. They are urging that the ship be allowed to anchor and / or replace the crew. “He said that the Ambassador of India has personally raised it before the Deputy Foreign Minister of China. The Ministry is also in touch with the Chinese High Commission on this issue.

Srivastava said that the Chinese administration has told us that due to various restrictions imposed by the local administration in view of Kovid-19, the change of crew at these ports was not allowed. He said China’s foreign ministry had reported in November 2020 that a change of crew at Jingtang port was not feasible and that the ship company owner / agent could apply for a change of crew at Tianjin port in China and the local administration requested Will consider it when received.

The spokesman said that the ship companies concerned have been asked to apply expeditiously for the change in crew. He informed that the ship companies are assessing the logistic facilities to take the ship from the current position to the anchorage, while our High Commission is in touch with the concerned authority in Tianjin to approve the change of crew.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said that we understand that MV Anastasia is exploring the possibility of a change in the crew from the current situation at the Koofidian port in the sea. He said, “Our High Commission yesterday on Thursday proposed an option to the Chinese authorities and sought their approval in this regard.” A spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs said that we have seen the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China which is a necessary facility. And to help.

He said, “We hope that in view of the human condition arising on the ship, this assistance will be provided in a prompt and practical and time bound manner”. Shrivastava said that with the government resolving this deadlock quickly, the humanitarian of the crew Regular contact with the Chinese administration is maintained to take care of the needs.

