new Delhi: India on Thursday rejected the claim of the National Security Advisor of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that New Delhi has sent a message to Islamabad indicating the desire to negotiate between the two countries.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said, “Regarding the alleged message, I want to make it clear that no such message was sent from our side.”

He was replying to questions asked in an media briefing regarding the interview given by Pakistani Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf to ‘The Wire’ news website. Yusuf commented on many issues including Kashmir in the interview.

Srivastava said, “We have seen the news of an interview given by a senior official of Pakistan to an Indian media institute. He has commented on India’s internal affairs. ”

He said, “As always, this is an attempt to divert attention from the domestic failures of the current government of Pakistan and to mislead its domestic constituents by dragging India into the headlines daily”.

Srivastava said that the officer is advised to keep his advice confined to his country and not comment on India’s domestic policy. A Foreign Ministry spokesman said, “His statements are contradictory, misleading and bogus to the ground facts.”

In response to a different question, Srivastava said that India will supply a kilo-class submarine to the Myanmar Navy.