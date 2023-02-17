Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova said that Kyiv, at the direction of the United States, blocked negotiations with the Russian Federation

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in a commentary to RBC answered to the call of China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun to cease fire in Ukraine and sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible.

U.S.-led Kiev regime blocked talks it initiated Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zakharova recalled that Moscow did not refuse the offer of negotiations, but Ukraine in September 2022 legally banned such an opportunity.

Related materials:

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky back in September refused to negotiate with Russia as long as Vladimir Putin is its president. At the same time, the politician stressed that he was ready to talk, but with another Russian leader.

French President Emmanuel Macron, along with some other politicians in Europe and the United States, insisted that Kyiv not refuse negotiations with Moscow.

The last face-to-face talks between the two countries took place at the end of March 2022 at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul. As a result of the meeting, it was stated that Moscow received confirmation of Ukraine’s intentions to abandon the course towards joining NATO. After that, several rounds were held online, and then the negotiations stopped.

Subsequently, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeatedly stated that there were no prospects for dialogue between the two countries. Kyiv must have the political will and readiness to discuss the demands made by Moscow, the presidential press secretary pointed out.

China’s call for a ceasefire

During the meeting of the UN Security Council, the Permanent Representative of the People’s Republic of China Zhang Jun called on Russia and Ukraine to cease fire and start peace negotiations as soon as possible. He also reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

The US, EU and NATO should also sit down with Russia for a comprehensive and in-depth dialogue based on the principles of the indivisibility of security. They should discuss how to build a balanced, efficient and sustainable architecture Zhang Jun Chinese Ambassador to the UN

On February 16, in an interview with BBC News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv would not make territorial concessions to Moscow, as this would weaken Ukraine. Asked about the talks, he said he did not intend to talk to Russian leader Vladimir Putin because he did not trust him.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, in turn, pointed out that the head of the Ukrainian state will not have to conduct any dialogue – he will need to sign what they say. He added, recalling the Minsk agreements, that the price of the paper signed by Zelensky would not be high.

Related materials:

The implementation of the Minsk agreements could prevent a crisis in Ukraine

The Chinese envoy to the UN said that the implementation of the Minsk agreements could help to avoid the current situation in Ukraine.

If all the provisions of the Minsk Agreements could be effectively implemented, the Ukrainian crisis might not have developed into what it is today. Zhang Jun Chinese Ambassador to the UN

According to the diplomat, the Ukrainian crisis was the culmination of a confrontation in the field of European security, which has been going on since the Cold War and is associated with the constant expansion of NATO to the east.

Jun noted that the desire for political exclusivity and deterrence by force of a certain side was the root of the reason why Europe found itself in a difficult situation in the security sphere.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the opinion that the negotiations on the Minsk agreements turned out to be a camouflage to prepare Kyiv for a forceful solution to the problem. Russia, according to him, had a goal to fulfill, implement these agreements and reach a settlement.

Prior to this, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that Kyiv initially did not plan to implement the Minsk agreements, but used them mainly for the exchange of prisoners of war.

The Ukrainian leader also noted that the agreements signed in 2015 were a concession to Russia and could not resolve the conflict. “IN [соглашения] the question of Crimea was not included. And when I asked the Europeans when we are going to raise this issue, they said that not here and not now… I could never talk about Crimea in Normandy. It was a real problem,” the politician said.