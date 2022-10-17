Zakharova called the accusations of the UN Special Representative about the Russian Armed Forces beyond reason

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia reacted to the statements of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General on the issue of sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, about the use of Viagra by the Russian military for rape in Ukraine. The official response of the department published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Patten’s words “go beyond reason” and cannot be taken seriously.

Her words go beyond reason. In addition, the official, obviously, acts outside of her mandate and powers. At the same time, she does not hide the fact that in her judgments she relies on fragmentary data from an “independent international commission of inquiry into Ukraine” not recognized by Russia, which, in her own words, are difficult to verify. In other words, we again have the classic “highly like”, only this time at the level of perverted fantasy” Maria Zakharova representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zakharova called reports of the use of the substance “deceitful and provocative”, comparing them to media statements during the Libyan crisis in 2011. Thus, according to a representative of the Foreign Ministry, Reuters once wrote that “loyal [ливийскому лидеру] Muammar Gaddafi, the troops practice rape, for which they stock up on Viagra. She noted that the West uses “the same patterns in its hybrid war.”

Earlier, Patten, in an interview with AFP, said that the Russian military was allegedly given Viagra on purpose so that they would rape Ukrainian women through force. Information quickly spread in foreign media.

Rape allegations

Former Ukrainian Ombudsman for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova toldwho made up fake stories about the numerous rapes of Ukrainian women and children by Russian soldiers for the sake of their country. Her words are quoted by the 360 ​​TV channel.

Maybe I overdid it. But I was trying to achieve the goal of convincing the world to provide weapons and put pressure on Russia Ludmila Denisova ex-Ombudsman of Ukraine

In addition, as Denisova said, her reports on the alleged atrocities of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine helped politicians to conduct effective dialogues in the parliaments of European countries. According to the former Ombudsman, after such accusations, the European Union agreed to supply new military assistance to the Ukrainian army.

The head of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC), Valery Fadeev, promised to bring Denisova to trial. Posted in Telegram– channel of Russian witchcraft.

All the same, courts are ahead, and sooner or later we will achieve this: we will judge such people. When there will be courts with documents, evidence, people like her will go to court, despite her status as a supposedly human rights activist Valery Fadeev Head of HRC

Zakharova, commenting on Denisova’s statements, called her a sexually anxious provocateur and demanded an apology from the Western media publishing fakes from her words. The corresponding message appeared in Telegram– the channel of the Russian diplomat.

She recalled that the former Ombudsman, who disseminated reports of alleged rape by the Russian military of Ukrainian citizens, did not provide any evidence of her words.

And now the question is: are all those Western journalists and media, human rights and social activists who referred to Denisova and supported the bloody paint performances of the possessed, are going to write denials and apologize? Western journalists worked as propagandists under her

Punishment for fakes about the Russian army

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law criminalizing fake news about the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces).

Article 207.3 “Public dissemination of deliberately false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation” appeared in the Criminal Code. According to her, this is punishable by imprisonment for up to three years or a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles.

Violation of the law with the use of one’s official position, out of selfish motives, as well as on the grounds of political, ideological, racial, national or religious hatred or enmity, is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of up to 5 million rubles. In case of serious consequences, the punishment will be from 10 to 15 years in prison.