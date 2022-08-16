The Foreign Ministry announced the dispatch of the United States of former Afghan special forces to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Afghanistan, Director of the Second Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov in an interview with RIA News reported that a number of former Afghan special forces are currently fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to him, in the spring, Washington assured Kyiv that it would send to help him former members of the Afghan national army, who were forced to flee the previous regime, but have not yet received permission to enter the United States. He clarified that about 110,000 Afghans are in this situation, whom the US authorities have promised to take out of the country.

Apparently, no one is going to give them any permission – this is an absolutely boorish manner of the Americans See also National coach Canadian ice hockey players misses Games after hard fall on ice Zamir Kabulov Special Representative of the Russian President for Afghanistan

Kabulov said that some of these Afghans joined the ranks of the terrorist group “Islamic State” (IS, ISIS), banned in Russia, and now they are fighting in Iraq and Syria. Others became mercenaries who, in search of work, were forced to go to Ukraine and join the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he concluded.

Related materials:

No chance to win

Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel L. Davis, who served in four combat operations and retired in 2015, assessed the Ukrainian military’s situation. He believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance of winning the military confrontation with Russia.

The former US military admitted that Washington failed to stop the Russian military special operation by imposing a huge number of sanctions. In his opinion, the current line of behavior of the authorities, which implies a ban on the sale of Russian oil, will harm the US itself much more than Russia and its President Vladimir Putin.

APU losses

According to the Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the special operation, Russian troops have destroyed 4,891 military vehicles, 3,304 field artillery pieces and mortars, 799 multiple rocket launchers, 4,311 armored vehicles, 365 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,741 drones, 148 helicopters and 267 aircraft.

Earlier it became known that one of the best pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anton Listopad died in Ukraine. How exactly he died is not specified, however, according to some versions, he could have been eliminated during an air battle, or due to the strike of Russian soldiers on the airfield. It is specified that he, along with other pilots, was trained to pilot American F-16 fighters, which the United States plans to supply to Ukraine.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense reported that a high-precision weapon of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia had hit a temporary deployment point for foreign mercenaries near the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region. It is noted that as a result of the strike, over a hundred and more than 50 mercenaries from Poland and Germany were wounded.

Also, Russian troops attacked the command posts of two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and destroyed six warehouses of the Ukrainian military. According to the official representative of the military department, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, an artillery weapons depot in the Nikolaev region, three ammunition depots and two depots of fuel for military equipment were destroyed.