The Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to the words of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about Washington’s tough course towards Moscow with a painting depicting Napoleon’s retreat in 1812. The Russian Foreign Ministry placed the corresponding post in its Twitter-account.

“Keep it up, tough guys,” says the publication, which is accompanied by a picture of the painting by German artist Adolf Norten “Napoleon’s Retreat from Moscow”.

Thus, the Russian Foreign Ministry responded to Pompeo’s statement that under President Donald Trump, US policy towards Russia was the toughest in the country’s history. “Look at the facts,” the US Secretary of State urged.

Earlier, Trump himself has repeatedly spoken out about his tough stance towards Moscow. Specifically, in August 2020, he compared his policies to those of his predecessor as head of state, Barack Obama. Trump stressed that he made NATO pay $ 400 billion more to defend against Russia. At the same time, Obama only reduced defense contributions, he added.