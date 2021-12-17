The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia has published the Russian security proposals submitted to the American side during the visit of the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried to Moscow. The documents are at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

The portal contains the texts of draft agreements on security measures: one is proposed to be concluded with all NATO member states, and the other – only bilaterally with the United States.

In particular, the documents indicate the need to prevent dangerous military activities by Russia and the alliance countries, which would reduce the likelihood of military incidents. In addition, it is noted that the military confrontation between Moscow and Washington “can lead to the use of nuclear weapons, which would have far-reaching consequences.”

Donfried visited Moscow on a working trip earlier this week. During the visit, she met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Dmitry Kozak.

The State Department reported that the purpose of Donfried’s working trip to Moscow is to meet with government officials and discuss the alleged build-up of military forces near Ukraine’s borders by Russia. Moscow denies these allegations.